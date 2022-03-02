A believer’s dilemma
I skipped the drive to Keyser to go to church a couple of weekends ago.
(In case you’re not attuned to the details of my life, I worship with the Lutherans, who don’t have an outpost in Romney.)
The main reason was some family came to town for a frenetic weekend visit.
But there was another reason that weighed on my mind and I’m still not sure where my thinking is.
A week earlier, as the service was wrapping up, Pastor Sally Bartling made announcements as usual. Then she paused before launching into this:
“If you read a newspaper or the Internet, you know about this …” she began.
And she talked about how 2 of our congregation’s members were “really hurting” right then.
“I’ve been doing a lot of ministry with them this last week,” she said.
When she said their names — Chris and Tyler Biggs — I knew instantly who they were. They’re the father (Chris) and son who are among the 8 people charged in that massive case of illegal hunting centered in Mineral County.
What I didn’t realize was that they were members of Trinity Lutheran, which either says something about their faithfulness in attending services or mine.
Pastor Sally brought their hurting up that Sunday to prepare us. The next week, she said, she was bringing a card for those who wanted to sign to show the Biggs family their church family’s support.
“I want you to have time to think about what you want to do,” she said.
Holy smoke. What did I want to do?
On one hand, in America, everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
And, more than being legalistic, I reminded myself that we as Christians are called to comfort those in need — need of healing, need of understanding, need of about anything.
But, on the other hand, here were 2 men charged with crimes I was involved in covering. I need to maintain my appearance of objectivity.
And, the “Judge Judy” watcher in me groused, they’re 2 men who should have known better than to get entangled in the mess they were in.
After all, Tyler Biggs was a deputy sheriff in Mineral County, or at least he was until he resigned in the midst of the investigation into these hunting crimes.
Chris Biggs was head of emergency medical services over in Allegany County (now suspended). And he was charged with the only 2 felonies of the 223 total charges against the 7 men and 1 woman.
Tyler himself was charged with 36 misdemeanors — 5 counts of spotlighting, 7 of illegal wildlife possession, 6 of conspiracy, 2 of failure to register deer, 5 of hunting in closed season, 5 more of hunting from a vehicle, another 5 of having a loaded firearm in vehicle and a last count of exceeding the yearly deer limit.
I ached for them as I thought about what Pastor Sally gently challenged us to consider as our response.
I’ve been in a situation or 2 of my own making that exposed me to condemnation in the eyes of others.
Let’s just leave it at that, other than to say the resolution of those issues left me humbled, grateful and wiser. As my brother-in-law Kevin is fond of saying, “I’m not innocent, but I am forgiven.”
As for signing the card of support the next Sunday, I wasn’t in church to have to make a final decision.
Another brother-in-law and his wife ended up staying with us as a dear friend of theirs was on his deathbed nearby. It really wasn’t practical to try to get to Keyser for church that Sunday.
And all these weeks later, it’s still not easy to think about whether I could sign that card of support.
What would you do?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.