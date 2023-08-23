ROMNEY — Romney’s town council meeting two weeks ago voted to renew the contract with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service – USDA APHIS.
The service agreement aims to cooperate with USDA APHIS in a wildlife damage management project for turkey vultures, black vultures, skunks and other nuisances.
Julie Cook was approved to the Town of Romney Arts Commission with her term beginning Aug. 9 and ending June 30, 2025.
The town amended the personnel manual for clarity regarding town workers, specifically when the supervisor is out of town. Mayor Beverly Keadle specified that being on call means someone is available at all hours, even at home, without getting paid. Once workers are sent to a call-out, however, the crews can start getting paid for their working hours. As part of their role, the supervisor agrees to be “on call,” and the terminology had to change to clear the confusion when another employee had to sub in for when the supervisor is out of town.
The town approved a pay increase for successful training completion by a maintenance department employee. The training agreement was approved in February, and the employee will receive a $1 per hour pay increase starting in the Aug. 28 payroll.
Mayor Beverly Keadle said that the staff is still learning the ins and outs of their new office server, and it may take an additional two or three more months to be fully set up.
