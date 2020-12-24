The Hampshire County Health Department has confirmed one employee testing positive at Hampshire Meats located in Romney, WV.
The health department has worked to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the positive case, including family, friends, and co-workers. Close contact notification is currently occurring. All staff that had contact with the case have been quarantined.
The employee in question worked on the dates of December 19th and 21st. If you have visited the establishment between those dates, you may have come in contact with the positive case. The purpose of this alert is preventative, as well as informative. If you develop symptoms, have concerns, or feel you need to be tested, you may contact the health department for a list of testing locations or call your local provider.
