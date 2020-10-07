GREEN SPRING — The critic that the owner of the Oldtown Bridge has sent a cease-and-desist demand says she won’t be quiet about her quest to gain control of the bridge.
“This is only because she won't or refuses to answer my questions,” Belinda Sue Kiser posted on the Everything Green Spring WV Facebook page last week about bridge owner Lori Roberts. “Leaving these questions unanswered is fueling this.”
Roberts’ attorneys had demanded Kiser take down a post that they said contained information that Kiser knew was false. Kiser did not take down the post, but added her comments about the letter to the top of it instead. She said she would only remove the post if her attorney, Andrew Williamson, instructs her to.
“I am so enjoying this, I can't help it,” she posted, adding “its been such a long time coming.”
Kiser began posting on Facebook this summer about Roberts, the bridge and the effects she says increased tolls have had on Green Spring.
But Facebook posts have only been one part of a campaign that she hopes will take control of the bridge from Roberts.
The Oldtown Bridge is a low-water crossing over the Potomac, reportedly the only privately owned toll bridge in the United States. It was authorized by an act of Congress in the late 1930s.
Kiser has organized the nonprofit Green Spring Low Water Bridge Committee. She claimed a volunteer membership of 375 people who believe the future of this historical landmark is at risk.
Her plan, she said, is to gain ownership, turn it into a nonprofit and register the bridge as a historical landmark. Trustees would be local businesses with an interest in Green Spring.
Kiser claimed she has commitments from large businesses “willing to come to Green Spring if I can do what I am saying I will do.”
“We are prepared to take it as far as we need to,” she said.
Kiser posted that she can sue for ownership of the bridge because “This is a public access across the river.”
Last week, Roberts’ attorney suggested Kiser didn’t understand the law if she thought she can sue for ownership.
“I am trying to do the right thing from a town where either state will give the respect we deserve over a bridge that was built for us and still remains our life line today,” Kiser said.
