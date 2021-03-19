A car accident on Route 28 has stopped traffic going both ways in Fort Ashby Friday afternoon.
A head-on collision and possible ejection was reported at the Frankfort Highway area of Fort Ashby late Friday afternoon, sending traffic going both ways to a standstill.
Travel with caution.
