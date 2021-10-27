Hampshire County has deep education roots in the Tutwiler family.
Really deep roots.
The Community Foundation is aiming to help those roots blossom with the addition of a new scholarship: the Joy Tutwiler Snyder Memorial Scholarship.
Joy, a Hampshire native, had her family’s education gene. Her great-grandfather founded the Walnut Grove 1-room school in 1850 (the log structure currently sitting on the Hampshire High School campus), and from then on, the family carried on a legacy of education.
Joy herself was a Hampshire County teacher for a couple of years, and then when she and her husband Ed moved to Berkeley County, she taught there as well.
She passed away last fall, and Ed said that this seemed like a fitting way to honor his late wife’s memory, and continuing her family’s contributions to the school system here.
“When she died a year ago, I had this money set aside for her nursing home care,” Ed explained. “I thought ‘well, I’ll just use it for a memorial for her.’ (A scholarship) was the best thing I could think of.”
The scholarship will have 2 branches, offering financial support for both a West Virginia college or university-bound student, as well as a student headed for a West Virginia trade school.
Ed said that opening this scholarship for the 1st time this year is perfect, as far as timing: it’s the 70th anniversary of Joy’s graduation from Romney High School.
“She was the class of ’52,” he said. “I thought it was an opportune time.”
Ed and Joy met at Shepherd College, but what some would call fate, some might call chance, Ed called “providence.”
“You wouldn’t believe how many times providence intervened to get us together,” Ed laughed. “Joy graduated RHS in ’52, and she decided to sit out a year because her older brother was in Korea, and she wanted to wait for him to go to school together.”
Well, Joy waited a year, and when Ed graduated from school in Berkeley County in ’53, the pair was set to attend Shepherd in the same year.
“I saw her right away and thought she was the one,” Ed recalled. “Of course, it took me forever to ask her out.”
He also described that many of his friends from grade school also attended Shepherd with him, and that Joy’s closest friends happened to be girls that Ed knew from all the way back in 1st grade.
“She had all my history, but I didn’t have any of hers,” Ed chuckled.
The 2 were married for 64 years when Joy passed last September.
The scholarship honors Joy and the Tutwiler family’s legacy of education, and Amy Pancake, director of affiliates with the Hampshire County Community Foundation, said that a scholarship is a wonderful way to connect young people with folks who have made a difference in their community.
“Scholarships are an expression of hope and encouragement for young men and women as they begin a new chapter in their lives. But they carry something more with them: a connection to the people who these scholarships honor and represent,” Pancake commented. “People whose dreams and work sought realization in lifting others up; people whose lives were lived beautifully and purposely; people who were loved dearly.”
Ed added that he hoped these scholarships would be able to help kids here that may not receive as much support as students in other areas.
“This is a way to help them.”
The Joy Tutwiler Memorial Scholarship will go live next Monday, Nov. 1, and Hampshire County seniors can access the application online, and it matches applicants with scholarships based on a series of qualifying questions. To access the application, visit ewvcf.awardspring.com, and if students have any questions, they can also contact Pancake at 304-822-7200 or scholarships@ewvcf.org. o
