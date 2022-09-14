KEYSER — WVU Potomac State College and the Center for Excellence in STEM Education have been awarded $749,996 from the National Science Foundation to build a stronger pipeline of rural, low-income biology students at WVU.

The Pathways to Academic Student Success for biology majors (PASS) project aims to recruit and retain West Virginia students into PSC’s 2-year biology program, as well as help project participants transfer to Morgantown campus’ 4-year biology program, if desired.

