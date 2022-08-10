Service along River Road, storm drainage propel projects
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 10:03 pm
ROMNEY — The town is starting new water and sewer projects before digging even begins on the current round.
The reason? Readily available federal grant money.
Eric Sherrard, an engineer with Thrasher Group, announced that Sen. Joe Manchin’s office had notified Romney that it will receive a $400,000 grant as an earmarked line item in the federal budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
The news drew a round of applause from the Town Council and Mayor Beverly Keadle.
Whether that money helps pay for a sewer project slated to start work next year or the one the council gave the go-ahead to Monday night will depend on when the funds are released.
The council told Thrasher Group to begin drawing up plans for a sewer project to address concerns that were exposed by weekend downpours.
Council members discussed spots in town where the hard rains overwhelmed storm sewers.
“Every time it rains, something changes,” Thrasher Engineer Eric Sherrard said.
The sewer go-ahead follows on the heels of a vote a week earlier to authorize Thrasher to begin work on a double-barreled water project.
That one would extend Romney water service 4-and-a-half miles up River Road to Wapocoma Campground and would locate a secondary water source for the town’s system.
Homes, businesses and farms along River Road all currently rely on well water. Municipal service would not be required — as it would if sewer lines were being run — but might be attractive to some users, Sherrard said.
Having a secondary water source became an issue 8 years ago when contamination in the Kanawha River disrupted service to people in several counties around Charleston. The state began a push then for municipalities and utility districts to identify secondary sources.
Romney pulls its water from the South Branch and sells it to Central Hampshire Public Service District.
Central Hampshire has begun its own search for a secondary source.
For Romney, Thrasher has identified several potential deep well sites west of town on both sides of the river.
