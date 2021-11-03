WINCHESTER — A woman with a string of leadership roles across the South is now Valley Health’s 1st Chief Nursing Executive.
Theresa L. Trivette joined the health system that owns Hampshire Memorial Hospital last month. She will head all nursing functions across the organization, advancing patient experience efforts and collaborating in quality and patient safety initiatives.
“Theresa has an encouraging, data-driven leadership style, proven ability to communicate and collaborate across interdisciplinary teams, and a genuine passion for ensuring safe, high-quality patient care,” said Mark Nantz, Valley Health President and CEO. “Her engagement on our system leadership team will be valuable as we make decisions that impact our staff, patients and the community we serve.”
Trivette comes to Valley Health from Ballad Health in Kingsport, Tenn., where she was chief nursing officer. Her 20-plus years in nursing leadership improved quality of care and patient experience at places like Advent Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health. She is a Certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (CLSSBB), the highest level of proficiency in that collaborative method of process improvement and organizational change.
“I will work to assure consistent patient care practices and standards, and educate and mentor nursing staff and nursing leadership across our system,” Trivette said.
She said her immediate goal is to do everything possible to support the efforts of the Valley Health care teams during the pandemic. At the same time, she said, she wants to create “a vision for the future as we continue to focus on clinical excellence.”
Trivette earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from the Medical University of South Carolina, a master’s in nursing administration from Gardner-Webb University, a bachelor’s in health care management and project management from the University of Maryland and an associate’s degree in nursing from the College of Southern Maryland.
She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and holds the Certified in Executive Nursing Practice credential from the American Organization of Nurse Leaders.
Trivette serves as senior examiner on the board of examiners for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s highest recognition awarded to organizations for performance excellence. o
