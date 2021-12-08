The science suggests that this winter will feel a lot like last winter in Hampshire County with generally moderate temperatures and typical snowfall.
But the even short answer to the question of what winter will hold is: Who knows?
The winter weather pattern here begins with conditions in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, explains Topper Shutt, chief meteorologist for WUSA, Channel 9 in Washington.
“We have a 70% chance of a weak La Niña returning for our upcoming winter,” he said last month. “That means that the sea surface water temps of the equatorial Pacific Ocean are colder than average.”
It’s the opposite of the famous El Niño, when those temperatures are warmer than average.”
The La Niña effect pushes the jet stream north and west, giving this region milder conditions.
If the weather will mirror the ’20-21 winter, then here are a few numbers worth remembering.
• Romney had 23 inches of snow last winter. The average here is 28.7 inches.
• The average temperature last January was 32.8, nearly 2 degrees above the typical January average of 31.0.
With those numbers in mind, here’s what forecasters are saying.
The Farmer’s Almanac’s outlook for the mid-Atlantic region is “Quite chilly, mixed bag of precipitation.”
Shutt has Hampshire County in a region of 30 to 40 inches of snow, slightly above average.
Bryson Dolly, the Romney man who started Mountaintop Meteorology when he was a student at Hampshire High School, dusted off his equipment and algorithms to sort of agree with the Farmer’s Almanac.
Dolly sees temperatures averaging a couple of degrees colder than normal all winter, with March being 3.3 degrees worse than average.
His snowfall forecast calls for less than usual in December and February, but 5.2 inches more in January.
Overall, his snowfall forecast comes in right above last year’s, at 23.92 inches.
NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, puts its forecast in slightly different terms.
It rates the region’s chances of hitting the precipitation average as even. In contrast, places north and west of Hampshire — and we’re talking Grant, Mineral and Allegany counties — have a better chance for more snow, while far to the south and east — the Carolinas — the chances are better for less snow.
As for temperatures, NOAA places the region in a band that has a 50% chance of being warmer than usual.
If all of this sounds comforting, remember that weather can change at the drop of a hat.
We’re just a decade or so removed from the 42.5 inches of snow that fell on Hampshire in February 2010 and 26 years away from the Blizzard of ’96, a 30-inch event.
Romney’s snowiest winter ever was 1917-18, with 83 inches. The driest was 1956-57, when only 2 inches of the white stuff fell.
