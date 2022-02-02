If you’re not familiar with the term “short shrift” — and apparently more people aren’t than I realized — our friends at Merriam-Webster says it means “little or no consideration” or “quick work,” as in “to make short shrift of a task.”
It comes from the archaic verb “shrive,” that wrapped up a priest’s duties to hear a confession, assign penance and absolve the sin.
Short shrift usually began with the final confession of a condemned man and was short because no matter what was said, execution would inevitably and quickly follow.
This lesson in linguistics is a bit of my confession about this column you’re reading.
When 7 people filed for 3 seats on the board of education, I knew I wanted to say something, but wasn’t sure what to say.
Then, I remembered a couple of passages written by A. Clinton Loy, longtime Hampshire County school superintendent in his memoir “Born in a Log Cabin.” Loy, who led the schools here for 25 years between 1935 and 1960, had thoughts about how a school board ought to be constituted.
They came to my attention 5 years ago when our pal Bob Mayhew, the former Chevy
dealer, stuck it under my nose while the board was considering who to hire as its 5th superintendent in 5 years.
Bob had his own ideas, and he had Clinton Loy’s as well. Once I located them in our June 14, 2017 edition, I made, um, short shrift of this column.
Mr. Loy said it better — and with much more authority — than I could myself.
“An ideal board would consist of a lawyer, business person, former teacher, mother and farmer, and the superintendent should be concerned mainly with professional educational matters.”
And then there was this:
“Board members have been known to show interests other than the welfare of the pupils. They are not elected to promote their own vested interests, to build a political base, to especially favor hiring friends or relatives; to dismiss employees without just cause nor to seek financial gain for themselves or their backers.”
See you next week.
