1
TRIADELPHIA — Two women have won custom-outfitted trucks and a nurse won $1 million as the latest recipients of West Virginia’s vaccination sweepstakes prizes.
Gov. Jim Justice surprised Shannon Cook of Glen Dale in Marshall County while she was shopping last Wednesday by calling her name over the store’s loudspeaker. She came to the front desk and was told she was among the winners in the 5th prize drawing of the sweepstakes, the governor’s office said.
Justice presented Hope To of Charleston with keys to another truck, and he surprised Morgantown nurse Denise Morrison of Fairmont with the week’s $1 million prize.
Other prizes announced were 2 full 4-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, 5 lifetime hunting licenses, 5 lifetime fishing licenses, 5 custom hunting rifles, 5 custom hunting shotguns and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.
Residents can still sign up for the drawings, which will be held on Wednesdays through Aug. 4. The final drawing will include a $1.588 million grand prize and a $588,000 2nd prize.
State treasurer
raises nearly $140K in firearms auction
2
CHARLESTON —The West Virginia state treasurer’s office raised nearly $140,000 for law enforcement agencies through its unclaimed property firearms auction, the office announced Friday.
This year’s event had record inventory — more than 500 firearms lots — because the pandemic prevented the treasurer’s office from hosting an auction last year, Treasurer Riley Moore’s office said in a news release.
The treasurer’s office raised $139,790 during last week’s auction.
Under state law, state and local law enforcement agencies may turn over unclaimed, seized or outdated firearms in their possession to the treasurer’s office for auction, and the proceeds can be returned to the law enforcement agency.
This year’s auction attracted more than 60 federally licensed firearms dealers. Bidders must be a valid, licensed federal firearms dealer. The event isn’t open to the general public.
Agencies that benefited from the auction included sheriff’s departments from Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion and Wyoming counties; the Lewisburg, Montgomery, New Martinsville, Nitro, Parkersburg and South Charleston city police departments; the Marlinton, Moorefield, Parkersburg, Union and Weston State Police detachments; and Division of Natural Resources detachments in Farmington and Romney.
Letter carrier
receives Postmaster General Hero Award
3
BLUEFIELD — A West Virginia letter carrier’s concern for a customer led to police finding the woman dead inside her home — and earned him recognition from the U.S. Postmaster General.
Robert Williams was presented the Postmaster General Hero Award at the Bluefield Post Office last week, according to a news release from the U.S. Postal Service.
In January, he noticed the customer hadn’t picked up her prescription package or mail for a few days. Williams knocked on her door but didn’t get a response. He also checked in with a neighbor to see if they had seen her recently.
Williams then told his manager, who contacted law enforcement. Police found the woman dead when they checked her house.
“Williams’ concern for his customer’s welfare and his knowledge of her habits helped the customer to be discovered, aiding the extended family during a tragic situation,” the service’s statement said.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy congratulated Williams for his award in a letter, according to news sources.
Williams has been with the Postal Service for about 13 years. This wasn’t the first time he jumped into action to care for customers while on his delivery route.
Just before Christmas one year early in his career, he alerted residents to get out of an apartment building that had caught on fire. He gave his winter gear to people who went outside unprepared for the cold weather.
“I called the fire department and stayed with them until they got there,” Williams said. “They were having shortness of breath, so I was trying to make sure everything was OK with them.
“And to this day, when they see me outside, it’s ‘Hey! How are you doing, Robert?”
Man convicted of
using shoplifters for resale scheme
4
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia man has been convicted of organizing a network of shoplifters, many of them addicted to drugs, to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in store merchandise that he then resold on the internet.
A federal jury convicted Nedeltcho Vladimirov of Cross Lanes of three counts of money laundering and one conspiracy count after a three-day trial in Charleston, the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of West Virginia said in a statement Thursday.
Evidence at the trial showed Vladimirov acquired stolen goods and resold them for profit to unsuspecting buyers. Vladimirov paid a fraction of the stolen items’ worth, and many of the shoplifters used the cash to support their drug habits.
Prosecutors said among the stolen items he bought from shoplifters at a Cross Lanes gas station were high-end vacuum cleaners and tools. An investigation found Vladimirov sold more than 7,000 items on an online marketplace account and had more than $550,000 in sales over three years.
A federal search warrant executed at Vladimirov’s residence in February 2020 revealed that he had set up cleaning stations used to remove security devices and labels from boxes so that the items could not be traced, prosecutors said.
Among the agencies involved were investigators from Kroger, Target and CVS Pharmacy, the statement said.
Vladimirov, 53, faces up to 20 years in prison along with a forfeiture money judgment. Sentencing has been set for Nov. 18.
Marshall
University
presidential search panel seeks input
5
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s presidential search committee is seeking input from students, faculty and the public, as well as others, about the type of person needed to faces the challenges Marshall will be encountering.
The committee is planning a second series of on-campus listening sessions for students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and community members, the university said. The sessions are scheduled for Aug. 3 and 4 on the Huntington and South Charleston campuses.
Two days of listening sessions were held last week on the Huntington campus.
President Jerome A. Gilbert announced in April he would not seek an extension of his contract, which ends next July.
The university’s presidential search website has information about the schedule of sessions.and the public, as well as others, about the type of person needed to faces the challenges Marshall will be encountering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.