CHARLESTON — Augusta artist Susan Feller will be representing Hampshire County at the state level, with 2 pieces that highlight both the nation’s struggles in 2020 and the beauty of the Mountain State.
Feller, a fiber artist specializing in rughooking, will be featured in the 22nd biennial West Virginia Juried Exhibition, opening at the Culture Center at the State Capitol in Charleston. Hampshire County is one of the 25 counties being represented in the exhibit.
Feller is the only Hampshire artist in this particular exhibition, which features 110 pieces from 80 artists around the state.
One of Feller’s pieces is a 2-panel work titled “2020 Journal,” which is a documentation of the struggles of 2020 experience both in the U.S. and globally.
“I just constantly write quotes I hear, and 2020 was an interesting year,” Feller explained. “There were a lot of them, and I take a lot of time to respond to these quotes.”
She said she felt that while many artists responded to the tribulations of 2020 in individual imaging, she wanted to journal her thoughts through her art.
“That’s what I look at in creating any of my work, an issue that while I’m working, I’m able to meditate on it and create a piece I know is going to last decades after me,” she added. “It’s a journal of 2020, my personal journey, and the observations I chose to portray each month.”
Her thoughts and reflections are portrayed in embroidered words and images on the 2 panels, and are a unique map of some of the worldwide challenges of last year.
The 2nd piece that was accepted into the exhibition is titled “Fall Along the New River in West Virginia,” and it depicts a vivid blue weaving through the golds, browns and oranges of autumn in West Virginia.
“(Fall) is my favorite season,” Feller admitted. “I actually asked someone who kayaks, and I asked her the color of the water in fall and winter, and she said it was more aqua.”
So, the river is depicted in a bright aqua color, and it stands out against the muted fall colors.
The opening reception for the juried exhibition was Nov. 14 at 2 p.m., with a reception following. Feller said she was “proud” to represent her county at the state level.
She added that other Hampshire County artists should seek out opportunities similar to this juried exhibition to get their work out there, and she highlighted the importance of artists to be active in the search for opportunities.
“Get them on the calendar,” she urged, and suggested that signing up for newsletters to help guide artists and notify them of opportunities to show their work throughout the state. o
