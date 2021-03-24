State Police, West Virginia’s attorney general and even the Division of Motor Vehicles are warning of a new wave of scams coming to a phone or email near you.
The State police’s caution is for scams related to the new Covid relief payments.
“I just went to the dollar store to talk to an old guy who was buying about 10 gift cards to try to warn him,” said Sgt. J.R. Fletcher of the State Police’s Romney Detachment Thursday.
The IRS, which is issuing the payments, will not contact recipients by phone or email. You will not be asked for identification or any up-front money.
If you are not sure about someone contacting you, call the State Police office in Romney at 304-822-3561.
Social Security scams are increasing too, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warns.
He is urging consumers to protect their personal information.
The scam involves unsolicited calls from someone who claims to be with the Social Security Administration. The impostor tells the consumer their account has been frozen or compromised. The caller will sometimes threaten arrest.
The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division says several West Virginia consumers report having given out their Social Security numbers. Many have reported losses of $3,000 or more.
Some consumers have reported that the impostors already had some of their personal information, such as the last 4 digits of their Social Security number, so they believed it truly was a legitimate call.
“People who fall prey to this scam often do so because they are scared to lose their Social Security benefits, but that’s a threat scammers use to trick consumers into handing over personal, identifiable information,” Morrisey said.
Impostors may also ask consumers to verify personal information, including their Social Security number, to replace a Social Security card, fix an issue with their online account, process a cost-of-living adjustment or rectify benefits that have been underpaid and need adjustment.
Instead of responding to the unsolicited approach, contact the Social Security Administration yourself. Never make payments using wire transfer, gift cards or cash.
DMV says text message phishing scams are circulating now. The agency says it will never ask for your personal information via text.
DMV says its only text messages are sent after a customer initiates an appointment, and only to serve as a reminder.
“We never send out unsolicited requests for information,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said.
DMV said it has heard from customers about a text message that reads, “DMV Sent You A New Notice. Read Now.” and includes a link to click. The message is not from DMV and should be ignored and deleted.
