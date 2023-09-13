Pair drew deputies on high-speed chase through county in June
ROMNEY — The two Washington, D.C. men arrested after a high-speed police chase through the county in June were indicted by the Hampshire County grand jury last week on a range of counterfeit-related charges.
Both James Delonte Coffield, 31, and Dontrell Lamar Deaner, 33, were indicted on four felony counts of possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, conspiracy to do the same, fraudulent schemes, and the conspiracy to commit the same.
“Uttering” simply means an individual, with the intent to defraud, knowingly passes a counterfeit document or bill.
Coffield, the driver of the vehicle in June’s chase, was also indicted on an additional felony count of fleeing from law enforcement with “reckless indifference.”
Charging documents say that both Coffield and Deaner had numerous counterfeit bills in their possession, “in excess of 10 or more.”
Charging documents also reported that Coffield and Deaner purchased Visa prepaid cards with counterfeit $20 bills at the Augusta Dollar General on or about April 22 and June 8, totaling $340.
They did the same at the Romney Dollar General, for a total of $720 in prepaid Visa cards, and at Slanesville Dollar General, buying prepaid Visa cards totaling $660, also purchasing $1,000 worth of prepaid cards with counterfeit $50 bills – as well as using a counterfeit $50 to buy a can of oven cleaner and a bottle of shampoo.
The Hampshire County 911 center received a call on the evening of June 8 about two suspects attempting to use counterfeit bills at the Dollar General along Route 50 in Capon Bridge. The caller provided a description of the vehicle, and law enforcement agencies in Hampshire County were then on the lookout.
Coffield and Deaner left the Dollar General, heading further east to the Capon Bridge Family Dollar, where a second caller advised that they removed the vehicle registration, and the pair headed west.
Deputies located the vehicle just east of Augusta at the Route 50 and Route 29 intersection, where Cpl. Jacob Crites attempted to stop the vehicle, beginning a pursuit with “speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour,” Sheriff Nathan Sions reported in a press release that week.
The chase continued west on Route 50 through Hampshire County into Romney, traveling several of the town’s back streets and heading north on Route 28 toward Springfield.
A Romney deputy deployed stop sticks at the intersection of Route 28 and Willow Drive, successfully puncturing a tire. The vehicle continued north, speeding recklessly, before it crashed near Poland Hollow Road, flipping on its top and trapping both Coffield and Deaner in the car.
Both men suffered injuries due to the crash. Coffield was transported to UPMC-Western Maryland, and Deaner was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Deputies recovered numerous counterfeit bills inside the vehicle, as well as bills along the road that were thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.
