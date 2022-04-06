With 5 weeks to go until Election Day, Hampshire residents have 1 last chance to hear the candidates facing each other.
Springfield’s Ruritans will have an all-candidates forum at 6 p.m. next Tuesday (April 12) at the Ruritan building on Green Spring Valley Road.
Hopefuls from the 2nd Congressional District down to the unopposed race for Conservation Supervisor have been invited.
• Absentee ballots are being mailed to voters who have requested them. Call the county clerk’s office at 304-822-5112 to find out about getting one if you will be unable to go to the polls.
• Early voting starts April 27. Hampshire County will have 2 early voting sites this year, the Courthouse in Romney and the old Capon Bridge Middle School.
