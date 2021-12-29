LEVELS — An ambulance run last Thursday proved more trouble than it was worth.
Not only did the patient turn down transportation to a hospital, but the county’s chase car, carrying a paramedic, was totaled along the way.
A call around 9 p.m. sent the Levels, Slanesville and Springfield Valley fire companies, Romney Rescue Squad and ALS 102, the county’s “chase car” up Jersey Mountain Road.
But around John J. Cornwell School, the paramedic, who Emergency Services Director Brian “Tad” Malcolm, declined to name, caught sight of something in the road — possibly a deer — and swerved to avoid it.
The car went off the left side of the road, with one side striking a pole and the other a tree. All the airbags were deployed.
“It’s probably a total loss,” Malcolm said, although the driver was not injured. She returned to work Monday night. o
