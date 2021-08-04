Exciting, much-needed waters, but uncharted for Hampshire County nonetheless.
West of us is Bridgeport, where Johnson Elementary School recently completed the same process Hampshire County is now facing: a new school, designed by McKinley Architecture and Engineering, replacing an older, less usable structure.
Johnson was open for action in 2018, and principal Vicki Huffman said 2 of the main issues were overcrowding and bad air quality in the old structure.
The new building resolved those issues.
“It was all about utilization of space,” Huffman explained. “It was so overcrowded. Our school is a growing area of the county.”
The planning process for Johnson Elementary started out identically to the process here: planning meetings with staff and community stakeholders.
Just like the Hampshire County school board did, the board in Harrison County also asked the students what they wanted in their new school.
“We were involved from the very beginning with the planning stages,” Huffman said. “We looked at what we currently had, and the teachers were involved and said what they needed.”
Sound familiar?
That’s because the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Planning committee (CEFP) has already been spearheading the discussion of needs for the new schools here.
Some of the new school’s elements that set it apart are its eye-catching colors, a separate gymnasium (as opposed to a joint cafeteria-gym-auditorium setup) and a unique bridge detail on the school’s 2nd floor, paying homage to the covered bridges of West Virginia.
The old structure was razed to allow for more parking at the new school.
Additionally, Huffman said having a collective space for gathering was important to her students and staff. Collaboration was key.
“We wanted a place where we could all meet together,” she explained. “A room like that, you have growth.”
She said the feedback from her students and staff have been phenomenal since the school opened.
“They love it,” she said simply, noting that staff is excited to have a teacher’s lounge, and so is the community, for the opportunity to use the gym.
The Johnson Elementary project differs from the new schools planned here in 1 big way: their project was not the result of a passed bond. The funds that they used for the construction of the school were all from the School Building Authority, which left very little wiggle room in their budget.
As the process went on, Huffman said little things had to be cut here and there to maintain the budget, but after about a year, the school was completed.
“Sometimes what we needed and what we ended up getting wasn’t always the same,” she admitted, “but we always had the child in mind.”
Johnson Elementary School had needs that differ from the schools in Hampshire, but 1 thing is for certain: with careful planning, collaboration and creative thinking, those needs will be met here in our new schools.
The waters aren’t as uncharted as we think.
