0804 mural 2.jpg

The mural at the Romney Pool

ROMNEY — Fundraising for the Romney Pool Project has been gliding forward with strong momentum – and has nearly reached its first big milestone of $70,000.

A few weekends ago, a “bluegrass and BBQ” event at Crystal Valley Ranch brought in $11,500 which, pooled with the $30,000 pledged by the Hampshire County Commission, $10,000 donated by both Helping Hands and the Koolwink Motel, plus a smattering of other donations here and there, catapulted the total toward $60,000.

