ROMNEY — Fundraising for the Romney Pool Project has been gliding forward with strong momentum – and has nearly reached its first big milestone of $70,000.
A few weekends ago, a “bluegrass and BBQ” event at Crystal Valley Ranch brought in $11,500 which, pooled with the $30,000 pledged by the Hampshire County Commission, $10,000 donated by both Helping Hands and the Koolwink Motel, plus a smattering of other donations here and there, catapulted the total toward $60,000.
With a few recent donations – including the $1,400 brought in by the Honeybee Community Choir fundraising concert last weekend – the total now stands at $66,622.86, reported Patty Anderson with the project’s fundraising committee.
The project has a $70,000 goal for its “phase 1,” which is the development of a blueprint and plan for a new pool replacing the decades-old one on School Street, which is closed this season due to high maintenance costs and need for facility repairs and upgrades.
This $70,000 price tag – which is currently within reach for the pool fundraising committee – is strictly for the planning and engineering proposal. The funding momentum will need to continue during the following phases for construction and maintenance, so the project is looking at an uphill battle.
The Town of Romney has applied for a grant to cover the $70,000 planning phase, and if they’re awarded the funds, then the money raised by the community will go toward the construction and maintenance of the new pool facility.
There’s a social media page dedicated to sharing updates, fundraising plans and other important information related to the pool – find “Romney Pool Project” on Facebook. As of Monday afternoon, there were 596 followers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.