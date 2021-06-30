A house on Dillon’s Run Road was a complete loss to fire early Monday morning.
The 911 call that came in shortly before 1:30 a.m. drew crews from Capon Bridge, Augusta, Slanesville, Capon Springs, North River and 3 Virginia squads — Gore, Reynolds Store and Gainesboro.
The call was upgraded from a smoke investigation to a fully involved structure fire; tankers provided the water power.
The owners reported that the house was unoccupied.
Capon Bridge Fire Chief Robbie Roach said the cause was undetermined Tuesday morning. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating. o
