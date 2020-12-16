MARTINSBURG — An Augusta man has pled guilty to possessing child pornography.
Jonathan Burgess, 57, pled guilty Monday in federal court to a single count of possession of child pornography. He admitted to having pornographic images of a minor who hadn’t reached the age of 12 in Hampshire County in September 2019.
Burgess faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
The West Virginia State Police investigated.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley D. Crockett prosecuted the case. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.
