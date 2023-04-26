ROMNEY — Forms to report information for the 2024 tax year on personal property, business inventory and property, dog licenses, and farm use valuation application will be sent out by the Hampshire County Assessor’s office around July 1.

“The personal property forms are due back in the assessor’s office by October 1,” Hampshire County Assessor Norma Wagoner said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.