ROMNEY — Forms to report information for the 2024 tax year on personal property, business inventory and property, dog licenses, and farm use valuation application will be sent out by the Hampshire County Assessor’s office around July 1.
“The personal property forms are due back in the assessor’s office by October 1,” Hampshire County Assessor Norma Wagoner said.
Legislation has been passed that requires business forms to be returned to the assessor’s office no later than September 1.
Business property returns must be filed with the assessor’s office before September 1. The forms may now be downloaded and printed from the website; however, they cannot be filed online.
Farm use valuation application reports are due by September 1. Farm reports may be reported online by going to the County website at hampshireassessor.com
All residents who own taxable personal property in the state as of July 1 must fill out a personal property form.
“Personal property receipts are required to obtain renewals of vehicle licenses. The reports are due into the assessor’s office between July 1 and October 1 each year,” said Wagoner.
Assessments received after October 1 are subject to a penalty of $25 to $100.
Dog license fees are $3 in the county. Those residing in the City of Romney pay a $6 fee for a dog license. All dogs at least six months old need a dog tag.
Application for a homestead exemption can be made at the assessor’s office from July I through December 1 each year.
“The homestead exception provides for an exemption from ad valorem (in proportion to the value) of property tax on the first $20,000 of assessed valuation on a personal residence,” Wagoner said.
The exemption applies to residents that are 65 years old before June 30 of next year or totally and permanently disabled.
“This link will allow you to file your personal property assessment online and report dog, sheep and goat information,” Wagoner informed.
Wagoner said field deputies are now working in the Bloomery, Springfield districts and Capon Bridge Town collecting data, measuring houses and taking photos. Deputies are legally required to visit each parcel of real estate every three years to ensure nothing has changed. They will also be visiting properties in the overall county that may have a pending building permit.
“The deputy vehicles are marked, and all field personal carries identification. Please call my office at 304-822-3326 if you have questions,” Wagoner said.
The assessor and staff will be visiting areas in the county to help taxpayers with personal property and other forms. They will be at the Springfield Senior Center (August 8), Slanesville Fire Hall (Augusts 24) and Old Capon Bridge Middle School (Augusta 30 and 31) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at the Capon Valley Senior Center (August 18) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
