CAPON BRIDGE — Authorities have confirmed the identities for 2 people who perished in a house fire Saturday.
Robert and Virginia Lovett have been described as “stalwarts of the Methodist Church” in Capon Bridge. Virginia Lovett was 1 of the founders of the Capon Bridge Public Library.
Firefighters were called to their home on the Northwestern Pike in the Capon Bridge town limits at midday Saturday. Units from Capon Bridge, Capon Springs, Augusta, Gore and Gainesboro responded, as did the Romney Rescue Squad.
The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.
The Review will update information as it becomes available.
