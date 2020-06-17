CHARLESTON — The start of school this August is now being called “re-entry” in state education circles and last week the State Department of Education laid out 3 scenarios for how it will start.
The daily routine for students will include fewer days at school, staggered scheduling and smaller class sizes.
The plan was presented to the State Board of Education last Wednesday by the School Re-entry Advisory Council after it met with organizations and educators.
The 3 re-entry scenarios are called Safer at School/Safer at Home; Blending Learning Delivery Models; and Full Remote Delivery.
The WVDE said counties can use the scenarios or hybrid models to best meet the needs of their students.
Safer at School/Safer at Home has students attending school 4 days a week with a day of remote learning. On remote learning days, the building will be rigorously sanitized.
The state labeled this its preferred scenario for elementary schools to best meet developmental needs.
The Blending Learning Delivery Model means students may attend schools a limited number of days. Class sizes may be limited or creative scheduling implemented to minimize student movement in school.
Students will be engaged in learning 5 days a week in the blended learning model. The state says it may better suit middle and high schools.
Full Remote Delivery would be the response to a major outbreak, essentially a stay-at-home order. All students would complete assignments remotely 5 days a week.
Teachers would communicate with students daily and monitor, review and grade student activities.
“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent national and state emergencies have shed a glaring light on critical issues facing children and families,” State Superintendent Clayton Burch said. “Child well-being, equity and access to technology, and the achievement gap will be the main focus of our work because they are an important part of everything we do.”
Each school system has flexibility in deploying the scenarios. Neither Hampshire County nor the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are beyond the preliminary stage in putting a plan in place.
WVSDB was holding its 1st meeting on the issue today (Wednesday, June 17).
Settings like cafeterias will limit occupancy to maintain social distancing. Buses will also implement ways to social distance students.
“At utmost importance for all considerations of re-entry is the safety of West Virginia’s students, teachers and extended education community,” the WVDE said in a press release.
The WVDE said more than 40 organizations provided input in areas ranging from instruction and learning to physical, social-emotional and mental wellness.
