After-school program provides opportunities for struggling students
Two-thirds of the student body was successful in the 1st semester, with GPAs over 2.0, Principal Mike Dufrene explained.
However, that does leave 1/3 of the HHS student body needing support, encouragement and a firm hand to guide them back on track.
The HHS administration’s firm hand is the implementation of the 5th block, which began on Monday.
The concept is simple enough: every day, from Monday to Thursday, a block will begin at 3:30 and run until 5 p.m. after school. There are 3 main objectives for 5th block: credit recovery, tutoring and study hall.
“One-third of our students are struggling,” Dufrene said. “What has caused this struggle? Maybe the learning environment, issues with their focus, issues with their Internet? We’re trying to remove those barriers by providing opportunities for them to turn it around.”
It’s all about creating opportunities. The credit recovery objective is catered toward students who failed core classes in their 1st semester.
“It offers a smaller group, a smaller environment,” Dufrene pointed out, adding that kids who have failed classes while learning remotely would be able to come to the school for 5th block, and it might make them feel more comfortable due to the much smaller volume of people in the building.
The 2nd objective is tutoring, which is focused on present classes rather than classes a student failed last semester. Dufrene commented that with the remote learning and blended schedule of the beginning of the 2nd semester, kids might be falling behind and need some help catching up. That’s what the tutoring option is for.
Lastly, 5th block is an opportunity for student athletes to participate in a study hall period. Athletes with a GPA below 2.0 can work with their counselors and HHS administration to figure out a schedule that allows them to both participate in their sport and get their grades back on track.
“It’s a motivator, and it’s the right thing to do,” Dufrene said about the study hall option for student athletes. “I can’t have a kid out there hitting home runs on the field and then striking out in the classroom.”
He added that high schools that don’t have a strong credit recovery program for their struggling students are going to be facing some serious issues down the line: big class sizes, less electives offered, budget issues stemming from the need to hire more teachers, attendance and discipline issues, lowered school morale and higher dropout rates.
The 5th block is also geared toward eliminating any possible barriers and excuses as to why kids might not be able to make it work.
Transportation issues? There will be 2 buses available going in opposite directions on Route 50 each day.
A student works and can’t make it after school every day? Dufrene said students don’t necessarily have to come every day if they work, as long as they communicate their schedule with their teachers.
The number of days a student has to attend 5th block all depends on their academic situation, Dufrene said. The administration and staff will work with students who need help to figure out a recovery plan.
Dufrene is leading the charge to get HHS students back on track, but he said it’s a team effort.
“It’s the teachers, it’s the parents, it’s the coaches, it’s the administration. It’s a group effort,” he said. “Parents need to support their end of it, too. We got this.”
The link to sign up for 5th block is on Schoology, and Dufrene said he highly encourages families to reach out and contact their school counselor if they feel like their child can use this opportunity to get back on the right track academically.
