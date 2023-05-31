ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Historic Landmarks Commission devoted their May 24 meeting to selecting consultants to be invited to bid on finishing a countywide cemetery survey, while also making plans to become independent of the county planning commission.
The cemetery survey was originally undertaken to provide a record of burial sites in the county to the Hampshire County Planning Office, which issues building permits, so the planning office could prevent landowners from building on gravesites.
West Virginia law prohibits disturbing a grave – but as grave markers topple over or are removed, family members who tended graves die or move on and vegetation takes over, gravesite locations are lost.
A $27,500 grant received from the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) will allow the county landmarks commission to hire a consultant to finish work on the survey begun in 2015.
Much of the commission meeting was devoted to compiling a list of six consultants they might contact.
SHPO will have to approve the names on the list before contact is made, and the Hampshire County Commission will eventually have to approve the hiring of the landmarks commission’s chosen consultant. They hope to be ready to make an offer in July.
There were 152 graveyards found in the initial phase of the survey, completed in 2017. All sites evaluated were over 50 years old, and over 40 percent of them were reported to be in poor condition.
Though a few were isolated graves, the majority of the sites held 15 graves or more.
Commission members believe many more such sites are waiting to be discovered, noting that local historian Charles Hall provides a numbered list of 353 Hampshire County graveyards on his HistoricHampshire.org website.
Some of the additional sites may be duplicate listings for graveyards known by different names, another problem that the landmarks commission hopes the next consultant will work on resolving.
The landmarks commission was originally founded by former planning office head Charlie Baker, back in 2006, and has been subordinate to the planning commission.
It is currently preparing to become independent of the planning commission, and has prepared its own by-laws to present to the county commissioners at their June 13 meeting.
At last week’s meeting, commission members discussed what budget the commission should request – a request that must go to the county commission before July 1.
Along with office supplies and an advertising budget, they discussed hiring part-time help to prepare minutes and post information on the web. Some of the commission’s past minutes are currently available on the HistoricHampshire.org website.
In other business, Brenda Hiett, who has served on the historic landmarks commission since its beginning in 2007, has decided to retire on June 30, when her current term ends.
A replacement for her must be appointed by the County Commission, and commission members discussed possible suggestions to be made to the commissioners. County historic landmarks commission members must come from outside the Romney town limits.
The commission has been offered space in the old courthouse basement for storage of both print materials and artifacts. Commission members expressed gratitude but indicated a preference for a publicly accessible location.
Local historian Dan Oates, who was attending the meeting, suggested that a multi-handicapped wing containing five nice-sized classrooms at the School for the Deaf and Blind would make a nice location for a historical museum, noting it was recently renovated, has an attractive facade and is handicap-accessible.
