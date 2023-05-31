ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Historic Landmarks Commission devoted their May 24 meeting to selecting consultants to be invited to bid on finishing a countywide cemetery survey, while also making plans to become independent of the county planning commission.

The cemetery survey was originally undertaken to provide a record of burial sites in the county to the Hampshire County Planning Office, which issues building permits, so the planning office could prevent landowners from building on gravesites.

