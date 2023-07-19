Last year’s tornadoes, hail left long impacts on farmers here
“July 12th, I’ll never forget that day.”
Trina Cox led farm crawlers around the Arnold Farm last weekend for the second annual Hampshire County Farm Crawl with ease, as no tornadoes or hail interrupted their planning or destroyed any buildings this summer.
Last year, while preparing for the crawl, Cox found herself hiding in the wheelbase of a tractor when winds clocked a gust of 102 miles per hour, and hail bigger than a dime fell from the sky.
The Arnold Farm lost an open-faced building, 20 percent of their total crop, and fences had to be mended from all the tree damage.
Fortunately, no animals were hurt. One of the roofs from the grain bins was damaged badly, but there is no leaking, which is good news as fixing the roof alone would cost $10,000 – not including labor costs.
“I would say we are 90 percent cleaned up,” John Arnold III said and shared that they had been unable to replace the torn building.
A few trees still linger on the ground from the incident, and some fencing still has to be fixed — work adds up when dealing with 700 acres for crops and cattle.
“It takes a long time to get anything done — the nice thing is that the 100-year-old barn is still standing,” Cox said.
E.H. Chocolate owner Eric Hott saw just as much if not more damage down in Kirby.
All his crops faced severe damage and his sweet corn was left at around 85-90 percent loss, leaving no produce available for sale during last year’s farm crawl.
“I lost thousands and thousands of dollars in crops, with no crop insurance” he said of his small-scale crop operation.
Hott finally got a new roof on the house a month ago, at no fault to the roofers, but there were so many people in line after the tornado that had to get their roofs replaced.
Hott had to get the house “doctored up” before the fall and winter, to prevent cold air and water going through it.
“I had bushels and bushels of everything (lost), I had two-inch-holes in beets,” Hott recalled.
His “beautiful, luscious” hayfields were down to only a couple of inches within the 10-minute incident.
He shared that these damages served as a “wake up call” not only to him, but his neighbors in reviewing insurance policies.
Looking at pretty perfect rows of produce, folks wouldn’t be able to tell that any damage had ever occurred, but Hott said the farm has not recovered “materialistically or financially – that will take more time, years and money.”
