Last year’s tornadoes, hail left long impacts on farmers here

“July 12th, I’ll never forget that day.”

0719 post tornado farms 2.jpeg

An open-face building was completely destroyed last year at Arnold Farm.
0719 post tornado farms 3.jpeg
0719 post tornado farms 1.JPG

Eric Hott, owner of (left) E.H. Chocolates & More, was able to sell produce and products this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.