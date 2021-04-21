Mike Stover assumes duties for the day-to-day operation of the classic resort at the beginning of May.
Stover 1st came to Capon Springs for a long weekend with his parents and grandparents when he was 11 years old.
Flash forward a few decades to 2000 when Mike and his wife, Ellen, were looking for a different place to vacation with their children. Stover remembered the food, playing tennis, swimming and roaming at his childhood retreat, so the family booked a stay. Since then, the Stovers have stayed often, sometimes several times a year.
The new G.M. brings family business experience to his new position. Stover worked with his father at a family-owned HVAC and heating oil company in Hershey, Pa., eventually purchasing the business from his father.
Stover led the firm until selling it in 2018. The buyer, a regional company, retained Stover, who eventually became general manager for its entire Pennsylvania operation.
Stover was selected for the Capon Springs position over 200 other applicants by a search committee of family members, employees and guests. He was a unanimous choice of the board of directors for Capon Springs and Farm, which has been in the same family’s hands for 4 generations.
Mike and Ellen Stover have 4 daughters, Paige, Madalyn, Emma and Phoebe.
