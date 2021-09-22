COVID-19

This morning the Hampshire County Health Department has confirmed a new death due to complications of COVID-19. The deceased is a 56 year old male from Romney.  This will be the 40th Covid related death for Hampshire County. The Hampshire County Health Department asks residents to wear a mask, limit gatherings, social distance, and get vaccinated.

