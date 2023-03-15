ROMNEY — Another effort to “Save the Barn” has been initiated in the county, just in time for spring – and nesting season.
The white shed on 80 W. Gravel Lane in Romney is now taking old West Virginia license plates to turn into birdhouse roofs. This new inclusion of recycling is meant to work alongside the can recycling collection project that began in January.
The birdhouses will go on sale for $25 each and Save the Barn committee member Chris Burnham said he hopes to sell at least 20 to 30 and have some hung around town.
“Well, I’m a scavenger, and I’ve claimed wood from everywhere,” Burnham explained of all the wood he accumulated through his real estate renovation projects.
In the past, he used that wood to make birdhouses and raised beds for his home garden; only recently, he realized he could contribute to the stabilization and renovation of the town barn while targeting the expansion of recycling in the county.
Burnham and a few others have been working on the prototypes of the birdhouses before they go on sale. He said he hopes to involve the students from the West Virginia School for Deaf and the Blind to help make them, but the protection and safety aspects still need to be addressed.
“I want this to be the seeds of a recycling program in Hampshire County,” Burnham explained.
He shared that he had been working in the West Virginia and Virginia area since the ’90s, but he feels a close connection to Hampshire as it reminds him of his small town in England.
Burnham said he believes in the “wild and wonderful West Virginia,” but “we need now to get away from hauling trash to somewhere else.”
“I just like it up here, I like the lifestyle, I like the people, you can still do business with a handshake,” he said, adding that recycling could be a way to make things better in the state without changing it.
The primary goal for this recycling project is to start small with the barn.
Burnham estimates it would cost around $2,000 to repair the roof of the outbuilding next to the barn on Depot Street; after that would come fixing everything else in the outbuilding.
He said he hopes the smaller building can eventually turn into a recycling center, fueling fundraising efforts for the main structure in major need of repair. The Save the Barn committee held several fundraisers in 2022 toward that goal, which amounted to $60,000 in money raised. In November, the barn received a grant from the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia for another $60,000, which will help tremendously stabilize and restore the barn for eventual community use.
Old license plates can be dropped off at the bottom of the steps near the shed doors of the white building on 80 W. Gravel Lane in Romney. Washed-out cans can be dropped into the recycling bins near the Save the Barn signage. Interested birdhouse buyers can contact Chris Burnham through email crbrnhm@aol.com or by phone, 703-407-3222.
