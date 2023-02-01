ROMNEY — The County Commission will begin livestreaming their meetings, they confirmed last Tuesday night.
Public meetings may be recorded, photographed or streamed by anyone in attendance, but the Commission has been working toward livestreaming their twice-monthly meetings in-house, said Aaron Cox, county GIS coordinator.
“Technically, we could have gone live this evening,” Cox said during his report to the commissioners at last Tuesday’s 6 p.m. meeting, adding that the audio for the stream couldn’t be verified.
But hopefully, next week’s meeting should be available live and on the county YouTube channel or the Hampshire County Commission Facebook page.
Commission president Brian Eglinger said the trio promised they’d look into getting the meetings up online during the fall, and those wheels are finally moving.
Also at last week’s Commission meeting, Greg Rinker gave a few updates about a couple different projects underway in the county – namely, the repaving of the basketball and tennis courts at Todd Giffin Park in Capon Bridge, as well as the fixing of the HVAC system at the old Capon Bridge Middle School building, which the county rents to various community entities.
As far as the basketball and tennis courts go, Covid-19 dollars can be used for facility repairs since those are outdoor activities, which were strongly encouraged during the pandemic.
Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the $27,417 bid from THC Asphalt and Cleanup to repair the courts on the eastern side of the county, allowing them to get started fixing the courts ahead of the warmer weather.
They also voted unanimously to approve a $94,800 bid from A1 Cooling and Refrigeration to repair the HVAC system at the old Capon Bridge Middle School.
“To me, it’s a no-brainer,” Eglinger said.
