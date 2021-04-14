I am wondering about recycling and Earth Day (started 51 years this month) and how (or if) we are ever going to save this planet.
It is too easy when we can’t see the landfills, the great islands of plastic floating in the oceans, poisons created from these plastics — it is too easy to think that somehow it isn’t real, that it is someone else’s fault or problem or responsibility.
The original 3 R’s of recycling — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle — have been expanded to 5 and now include as the 1st R, Refuse and after Reuse now comes Repurpose.
We need to stop making trash and we need to have packaging that is actually recycled. In some ideal world, all packaging (bottles, cans, cardboard, paper) would be made from 100% recycled material and all of it would be recycled.
There are many statistics out there. You can look them up yourself, but here are some.
Apparently 90% of the cost of a bottle of water is from the making of the bottle itself. At least 80% of these bottles don’t get recycled. The oil that goes into making bottles could be used to fuel at least 100,000 cars each year.
And did you know that the quality standards for the water coming out of your tap are higher than those set by the FDA for bottled water, which in many cases is just some other cities’ tap water anyway?
And here’s a hint — do you remember having goldfish and having to leave a bowl of water out for 24 hours so that the chlorine would dissipate in order to have clean water for them? You can do the same for yourself.
As far as the refusing part of the 5 R’s, we need to let companies know that we will no longer buy their products if they are in plastic bottles. (Except in safety situations like shampoo bottles.) Salad dressings, ketchups, spaghettis sauces and the like do not need to be in plastic. Oh yes, it is easier and convenient if ketchup is in squeeze bottle, but hey it worked just fine in glass.
Remember the ads about anticipation?
Did you know that West Virginia passed a Recycling Act sometime in the past that mandated that at least 50% of recyclables would be recycled – by 2010? We have a-ways to go.
Hampshire County voted by referendum in 2016 to have recycling. I heard that someone on our County Commission might have said that he didn’t see why the County should have to pay for recycling. Well, 1st we need to do what it takes to save the planet.
I did some research into what the county in North Carolina where I used to live is doing about recycling. They started recycling everything back in the mid-1990s. It was easy to get started because they did not have trash pickup. There were dumpsters where everyone took their trash for free.
They added containers for recycling, and voila. I also saw that they had kept the cost per household down to $75, where the state of North Carolina said it should be $120.
I calculate that each household in Hampshire County that uses trach pickup is paying about $240 annually. What if that fee (or less?) were instead collected by the County and we had dumpsters and recycling at 2 or 3 sites along routes 50 and 28? Everyone drives on those roads so it would be convenient.
Then there is the whole Bottle Bill opportunity. I won’t get into the how and why here. Again, you can look it up on the Internet. But I recently noticed that at least 2 states have added some steel cans to their bottle deposit program. These deposits can help pay for recycling.
And finally, it seems to me that any time something is being “sold” to us as cheaper, faster and/or “cool,” that it probably is not good for us or the planet.
The corporations don’t and won’t care unless we hit them in their incomes. Yes, it requires sacrifice on our part to demand these changes. We have to say enough is enough.
And I am sending a big thanks to those in our county who are valiantly fighting for recycling.
