“Fill up the stocking.
I may be rushing things,
but deck the halls again now.”
— “We Need a Little Christmas”
(from “Mame,” 1966)
I think Dot Calvert got the big jump on civic, organized Christmas this year.
The head of the Business and Professional Organization had the light display her group places at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in place and glimmering in the night well before Thanksgiving.
Maybe it was because the weather was good.
I think it was because, like Auntie Mame, she instinctively knew what we all are feeling this year.
We need a little Christmas now (emphasis on that last word).
Folks, whether you’re vaccinated or stubbornly opposed to getting the jab, we can all agree that we’ve had a hard slog of a year here in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Heck, it’s really coming up on 2 years — 2 years of anxiety, 2 years of isolation, 2 years of 1 thing after another — job losses, toilet paper shortages, color-coded maps, virtual instruction, closings because of worker shortages, delta variants, social distancing, political fussing, Netflix binging and supply chain backups.
Two years of turmoil.
Then suddenly Thanksgiving was here and gone and we find ourselves plunging headlong into the Christmas season.
It’s a holiday season we need desperately. It’s a holiday season we want now.
And it’s here.
The Potomac Eagle’s North Pole Express is running. Advent began Sunday. Hanukkah started Monday.
People are out spending (or online spending) more than ever. Blame supply-chain shortages if you want, but I think our buying frenzy would be just as great without the specter of product unavailability.
Because we need a little Christmas, right this very instant.
The lights are on at Central Hampshire Park, bigger than ever (230 displays this year).
Winterfest is gaining traction and expanding its sights beyond a lighting ceremony this weekend.
Capon Bridge has set up its 1st Christmas parade and the Christmas tree forest at the library’s pavilion is growing.
Christmas in Romney is shaping up to re-emerge. My boss Sallie See has been lining up parade participants for the better part of a month and has more units on the list than ever before.
From Breakfast with Santa at the Fire Hall to FNB Bank’s 81st Christmas party to the other activities that are joining the day, Dec. 11 is shaping up bigger than ever.
Sleigh rides, anyone?
And when that’s done, we’ll still have 2 weeks until the main event itself.
Food boxes will go out to ensure that anyone in the county who wants a Christmas feast can have one. Presents will be given through operations like the sheriff’s toy drive, Toys for Tots and Esther’s House.
Yes, the Christmas season is upon us and it couldn’t come soon enough or be big enough in 2021.
Because, maybe this year, more than ever, we need a lot of Christmas — now. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.