The Hampshire County Arts Council is offering 2 $1,000 scholarships to students, and the application deadline is quickly approaching.
The Arts Council’s Ibi Hinrichs said that the scholarship program is open to all high school students, including students at Hampshire High School, the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind and homeschooled students around the county as well.
In order to be considered for the scholarships, students must be a) Hampshire County residents, b) students in the upcoming year at either a 4-year university or a vocational 2-year university and c) pursuing a major in the visual or performing arts, music or written arts.
The application process has 3 parts. First, applicants fill out the contact information sheet found on the Arts Council website Next, students must include in their application a resume, 1-2 letters of recommendation, an artistic portfolio, a letter of acceptance to a university, and proof of U.S. citizenship and Hampshire County residency.
The 3rd part of the application process is the interview with the judges. The interview panel will consist of 3 to 7 judges, local artists and musicians, who will engage with the applicants about their art.
The deadline for completed applications is April 11, and the Arts Council would prefer applications to be sent electronically to hcacsp@hampshirearts.org.
Applications can also be sent via mail to HCAC Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 624, Romney, WV 26757.
Winners of the scholarship contest will be required to submit a short “thank you” video for the program’s social media.
For the complete application, full eligibility requirements, information about how to submit a portfolio and the scoring rubric, visit the scholarship program website at (https://hampshirearts.org/caps/).
