Bids are piling in for the first-ever 4-H/FFA livestock auction — and it’s only midweek.
“I honestly don’t expect anything too crazy until Friday,” extension agent Candace DeLong said Tuesday morning.
That’s when bidding wraps up on a rolling basis.
Technically, the final hammer is supposed to ring down at 2 p.m. Friday on the 82 animals being exhibited.
But as long as new bids come in, each contested auction will continue until a minute passes without a new amount showing up.
The auction opened Monday, and by Tuesday morning every animal had at least 1 bid and some had more than a dozen.
Sherrard’s Auction Company in Capon Bridge is hosting the bidding on its online platform. Each exhibitor has provided 3 photographs and a decorated information sheet for potential buyers to view.
The online sale can be found at www.sherrardauctionco.com. Select “Bid Online” at the top right of the screen, and then select the 2020 Hampshire County Youth Livestock Sale.
The sale includes 16 market steers, 3 market heifers, 14 lambs, 13 feeder calves, 29 hogs, 8 goats and 2 rabbits.
All animals are being sold by the head. The bidding amount listed on the website for the animal is the price per animal, not the price per pound.
Potential buyers must register before bidding.
The online auction became the only option for young exhibitors after the Hampshire County Fair was canceled amid efforts to contain COVID-19.
After the auction ends, the Livestock Committee has organized a drop-off system so exhibitors can leave their animals at the fairgrounds for delivery to local processors or the Farmers Livestock Exchange in Winchester.
After purchasing, buyers can indicate where they would like purchases to be delivered among Hampshire Meats, Flying W Farms, Gore’s Custom Slaughter or the Farmers Livestock Exchange. The local processors have reserved spots for the animals being sold.
Buyers can also select to arrange transportation on their own.
After the sale, invoices will be emailed out to buyers. In addition, the Extension Office will mail paper copies. Checks can be made out to Hampshire County 4-H/FFA Youth Livestock Association and should be mailed to the Hampshire County Extension Office at P.O. Box 1880, Romney, WV 26757.
A finance fee will be applied to invoices not paid before Aug. 25.
Any questions regarding the online sale can be directed to the Hampshire County Extension office by calling 304-822-5013 or emailing candace.delong@mail.wvu.edu.
