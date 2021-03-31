Vaccinations are up, but so are cases
Worries about a new wave of Covid-19 across the county and state appear to be giving way to optimism that the pandemic is nearing an end.
In the last week, Gov. Jim Justice has discarded the 5-color map that has directed school closings and openings for the last 7 months and authorized fairs, festivals and concerts as of May 1.
The South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival plans to be 1 of those.
“It’s something we need to do and the public wants,” organizer Trina Cox told the County Commission last week.
Commissioners gave their endorsement to the festival’s return on June 26 after it was canceled last year.
Cox told the commissioners the festival committee is beginning to contact groups to perform as they await guidance from the governor’s office, which is due this week.
“I’m sure you guys will come up with a plan,” Commission President Brian Eglinger told Cox, adding his hope that “stringent” rules won’t have to be in effect.
Vaccines keep rolling in from the 3 manufacturers to the extent that the Hampshire County Health Department was looking for recipients for 300 vaccinations that will be doled out Thursday. Call 304-496-9640 for an appointment.
Vaccinations continue to grow here and statewide. West Virginia leads the nation with 97 percent of the vaccines it has received already delivered to arms around the Mountain State.
In Hampshire County, 2,806 people are fully vaccinated and about another 5,120 have been partially vaccinated. That’s about a 3rd of the county’s population.
Both the state’s and county’s active cases have increased in the last week.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources on Sunday reported 6,128 confirmed active cases. Active cases have increased every day since March 23. The last time the state went above 6,100 active cases was Nov. 5.
Both Hampshire’s incidence rate and positivity rate had been firmly in the yellow until a new data drop turned the positivity rate green Tuesday morning.
Positivity measures the number of Covid cases out of the total tested on a 7-day rolling average. Incidence is the number of active cases per 100,000 population.
Three new cases reported on Monday brought the county to a total of 15 active cases with 1 person hospitalized with the often-deadly virus. A week ago only 5 cases were active.
Over the year’s course of the pandemic, Hampshire has had 1,643 cases of Covid-19 and 32 deaths.
The most notable blip in the county’s numbers in the last week was the reporting of 2 Hampshire High School students testing positive last Thursday and another Monday.
Hampshire students all are instructed remotely on Fridays, but HHS was open Monday, only to go remote again Tuesday.
Justice called the map “a great friend that saved a lot of lives,” but said it has outlived its usefulness since so many school staffers have been vaccinated.
“We need to move forward,” he said.
He directed all schools to be fully open unless an outbreak affects a specific school.
