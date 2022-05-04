Where I stand
Editor:
I will not vote for anyone who:
• Believes in more support for fossil fuel industry than for solar and wind power industry
• Believes that democracy is made safer by restricting voter rights than by expanding voter rights
• Believes that the 2nd amendment is the most important amendment to the Constitution
• Believes that the more people are carrying guns the safer we all are
• Does not support women’s reproductive rights
• Does not believe it is wrong to discriminate against LGBTQ community
• Does not believe it is wrong to make racial, ethnic, anti-semitic, LGBTQ slurs
• Believes that the legislature knows more about science than do scientists, or more about medicine and health than do doctors
• Believes that legislators know more about teaching than do teachers and educators
• Believes that legislatures know more about what is good for local governments, and that therefore local governments have no right to make their own laws and regulations to protect their citizens, their community, their environment
• Does not believe that students should be taught racial, social, economic justice
• Believes in banning books
• Refuses to wear masks where required, such as at Health Department
• Does not believe in extending parental leave rights to fathers because they would just go hunting
• Does not believe in providing child tax credits because parents would use the money to buy drugs
• Believes that a person who was elected to US Senate with 290,510 votes has more power than anyone else in the Senate, indeed, than the entire Senate, as well as than the president
Respectfully,
J. M. “Windy” Cutler,
Three Churches
