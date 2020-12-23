Hampshire County Health Department: 304-496-9640
What are the symptoms for Covid-19?
• Fever (especially with temperatures of 100.4 or higher) and chills
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Sudden loss of taste or smell
• Runny nose or congestion
Who is at “increased risk” for developing severe illness from Covid?
People at increased risk are
• People of all ages with certain underlying medical conditions (included but not limited to cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, Type-2 diabetes and folks in an immunocompromised state)
Where can I find the WV color map for Covid-19 transmission?
Remember, there are 2 maps that show transmission within the state of West Virginia. There’s the updated-daily DHHR map, which the Hampshire County Health Department shares regularly to demonstrate the transmission rate.
Then, there’s the West Virginia Department of Education map, which is updated weekly on Saturdays to determine a) whether or not school will be virtual or in-person that week or b) whether or not extracurricular activities will happen.
What does it mean when the county is in the Red Zone?
Being in the Red Zone means that there are 25 or more positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people OR greater than an 8 percent positivity rate. This is the most serious color on the metric.
Can my pets contract Covid and spread it?
At this time, there is no real evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading Covid. While there isn’t much information on this topic, infected individuals should avoid contact with animals, wildlife and, of course, other humans.
What should I do if I think I’m a contact of an infected individual?
As the number of daily positives are increasing, it is getting more difficult for the Hampshire County Health Department to make contact with folks within their 24-28 hour goal, so while you wait for them to contact you:
• You and your household must quarantine immediately.
• Isolate yourself from others in your house as much as possible.
• When the health department does call, they will need a list of symptoms and when those symptoms started. Preparing that information beforehand will make the call go much quicker and smoother.
• They will also need a list of places you’ve been and your contacts starting 2 days PRIOR to when your symptoms started (that is the start of your infectious period).
• They will need NAMES and PHONE NUMBERS of all the contacts.
• The National Guard is helping with these cases as well, so you may get a call from a number that is NOT a Hampshire County number. Answer it anyway.
• They are completing the case investigations in order of when they receive the positive test results. They need to get to the earliest cases 1st.
• If you have questions, call the health department at 304-496-9640, but be patient. They’re extremely busy.
What about return-to-work notes?
The health department cannot give work notes until after the case investigation is complete for you or your contacts. You will have to wait until they make contact in order to request work notes.
Christmas is coming up; how can I celebrate safely?
Being away from family and friends during the holidays can be hard, but the safest way to celebrate this year is to spend time with people in your immediate household.
Now is the perfect time to learn how to use Zoom, FaceTime and other video communication applications to talk with family members that might be far away.
It’s important to remember to take care of yourself during this holiday season, both mentally and physically. Just because you may be physically isolated from others doesn’t mean you can’t reach out and connect with others virtually. Utilize social media to your advantage now, especially. Other people are going through the same exact thing.
How can I travel safely this winter?
The CDC gives several tips on how to keep yourself safe while traveling. While staying home this year is undoubtedly safest, if you must travel, here is some advice.
• Check travel restrictions before you go
• Consider getting a Covid test both before and after you travel
• Get your flu shot before you travel
• Always wear a mask (correctly–over mouth and nose) in public settings, including on public transportation
• Practice social distancing
• Wash your hands often and use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol
• Bring extra supplies, like extra masks, hand sanitizer, etc.
• Limit additional stops (such as stopping for food, drinks, etc.)
• Be flexible and know when travel must be delayed
Flu season is here, even with Covid-19 seemingly overshadowing it. While flu activity is still relatively low this season, it may increase as the winter chill sets in.
Getting the flu vaccine protects the people who are more vulnerable to serious flu complications. Additionally, vaccination is especially important this season because it may help preserve medical resources and reduce the overall burden of respiratory illnesses on the health care system, urges the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Flu vaccines are available at Walgreens in Romney.
What’s happening with the Covid-19 vaccine?
The CDC has come out with a list of facts about the Covid-19 vaccine.
• Covid-19 vaccines will not give you the virus, because the vaccines weren’t developed using the live virus.
- However, the goal is to teach our immune systems to recognize and fight the virus, and sometimes this can cause symptoms such as fever. This is normal.
• Covid-19 vaccines will not cause you to test positive on Covid viral tests. Experts are, however, looking at how this vaccination may affect antibody testing results.
• People who have already been sick with the virus may still benefit from getting vaccinated.
- Reinfection is possible, so folks may be advised to get a Covid vaccine even if they’ve contracted the virus before.
• Getting vaccinated can help prevent getting sick with Covid. There’s no way to know how the virus will affect you, and the vaccine helps protect you by creating an antibody response without having to experience the illness.
I’m seeing a lot of people without masks; does that mean I don’t have to wear one?
Absolutely not. Any time you leave the house and head into a public place, whether that’s going to a store, going to church, going to the gym, going on a walk in a populated place, etc., you should be wearing a mask, period.
That mask, whether it is a cloth mask or a disposable paper mask, should fit snugly on your face and should cover BOTH your mouth and your nose. Not just your mouth. The purpose of the mask is to contain respiratory droplets, and it is imperative that BOTH your mouth and your nose are covered.
Are masks the most comfortable things to wear? No, but if wearing them means the virus is contained sooner, then it should be a sacrifice everyone should be willing to make.
I’ve been ordering lots of items online. Should I be worried about the virus being on packages that are delivered to my home?
• Ordering items online offers a layer of protection against Covid-19 because it limits contact with other people.
• According to the World Health Organization, the risk of contracting Covid-19 from packages shipped from China is nearly non-existent. As far as domestically shipped packages, the WHO stated, “the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, and the risk of catching the virus that causes Covid-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”
• Confirmed case: someone who has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus after results from a laboratory test
• Isolation: used to separate sick people from healthy people. Sick people in isolation should stay home and avoid contact with others by staying in a specific “sick” bedroom or space, using a different bathroom.
• Social distance: avoiding close contact with others (close contact is considered 6 feet)
• Core grouping: keeping the same individuals in the same groups at all times during the school day, limiting the number of contacts an individual has
• Confirmed outbreak: Two or more confirmed Covid-19 cases among students or staff from separate households, with onset within 14 days in a single classroom or core group.
