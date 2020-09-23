Capon Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue held its fall gun bash Saturday, avoiding violations of COVID-19 restrictions by doing it live on Facebook.
Like Hampshire County’s other 7 fire companies, Capon Springs has lost a lot of revenue due to restrictions on public gatherings. A spring gun bash expected to bring in $12,000-$14,000 was scheduled for April 18, but was one of the many events shut down by COVID-19.
Gun bashes are their biggest fundraisers – true of other Hampshire County volunteer fire companies as well. All the county’s fire companies are feeling the loss of their normal fund-raising activities – no dinners at the fire hall, no bingo, no other special events that would draw a crowd.
Other companies have been raising funds with drive-through dinners to get by, bringing in enough revenue to help keep things going, but drive-through fundraising dinners are not really an option for Capon Springs.
Fire Chief Gerald Brill points out that while most of Hampshire County’s volunteers have firehouses located along main routes with plenty of traffic, the Capon Springs firehouse sits over 3 miles from Route 259.
Though the company holds fundraising smorgasbord dinners in normal times, a simpler dinner more suitable for drive-through service seems unlikely to draw much of a crowd in Capon Springs, a community with a population of less than 100.
Instead, the company decided to go ahead with the gun bash already planned for fall, but do it live on Facebook.
Gun bashes rarely require ticket holders to be present to win, and the company would be making phone calls to lucky winners, giving them 60 days to claim their prizes.
The audience for the live Facebook feed never numbered over 28. A link to the live drawing is now posted on the company’s Facebook page, with a list of winning ticket numbers.
The company was told it was not allowed to announce winners’ names.
Without a crowd in the room, the gun bash that normally provides hours of entertainment was all over in half an hour.
Missing were the intervals between drawings filled with 50-50 raffles, food sales and socializing – fun-filled activities that bring in a lot of the money fire companies make at gun bashes.
As he announced the winning number for the final drawing – for the $4,000 grand prize – Brian Brill complained the event was “not nearly as much fun as when everyone is here live.”
It was not nearly as profitable for the fire company either.
Once the guns given as prizes are paid for, Capon Springs Fire and Rescue expects to make less than half the $12,000-$14,000 it would normally have cleared on the event.
Still, it brought in badly needed revenue — much more than they could have made from a drive-through dinner. Gratitude was expressed to everyone who bought a ticket to support them.
Brill said he was looking forward to seeing the world return to normal in the spring, with people able to gather in the firehouse again for a gun bash he expects to be a lot more fun, and bring in a lot more support for the volunteers.
