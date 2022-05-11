Curative Growth has had its medical cannabis dispensary license approved for Sunrise Summit.
The Fairmont firm was originally approved to dispense marijuana in Springfield, but applied late last year to move the license to Sunrise Summit.
The state now lists the dispensary at 22 Hannas Road, the back of the building that houses Jill’s Barbershop.
No date has been announced for opening the operation.
* * *
The year’s 1st Friday the 13th is this week. If you’re superstitious, just stay in bed all day.
* * *
Hampshire turned yellow Monday on the state’s 5-color map that tracks the Covid-19 pandemic. Both the positivity rate among those tested and the over all rate of infection were elevated out of green status for the 1st time in weeks.
* * *
Mountaineer Community Health Center has received an $850 grant from the Hampshire County Community Foundation-Community Impact Fund to help purchase medical equipment for the specialty center to be opened in Paw Paw.
Mountaineer Community Health Center is preparing to build a specialty center on its existing property on Winchester Street in Paw Paw. Possible services to be provided at the center include, orthopedics, podiatry, dermatology, psychiatry, cardiac, dental, ob-gyn, physical therapy, x-ray, and radiology. The funding from the Community Foundation will purchase an otoscope wall unit in one of the new facility’s exam rooms.
* * *
Construction work has begun adjacent to the south roundabout in front of the UPMC Western Maryland hospital. A new traffic pattern will be created and stay in effect until Oct. 31. The south entrance, closest to Williams Street, will be closed.
Those arriving to campus for any purpose, including for Emergency Department services, must use the north entrance, the roundabout closest to I-68.
* * *
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia rose 17.4 cents per gallon last week, averaging $4.13 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations. Prices in West Virginia are 15.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.26 higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 13.6 cents last week, averaging $4.31 Sunday. The national average is up 19.6 cents from a month ago and $1.36 from a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.