Three more Hampshire County residents have died from Covid-19, the Health Department reported Tuesday morning.
Their passing brings to 47 the county’s death toll from the 19-month pandemic. Ten Hampshire residents have died from the virus in the last month after the county recorded no deaths between June 8 and early September.
The deceased are 3 men, an 81-year-old from Romney, a 64-year-old from Bloomery and a 57-year-old from Augusta. All were hospitalized at the time of their deaths, the Health Department said.
The deaths come as new and active cases in Hampshire County continue to decline from mid-Septembers daily highs.
The Health Department reported just 7 new cases on Monday, bringing the active case total to 75. Eight people are hospitalized with the virus. The department says it is monitoring 2 outbreaks, but declines to identify them.
Since March 2020, 2,986 Hampshire County residents have tested positive for Covid-19.
The county remained red on the state’s 5-color monitoring map Tuesday morning.
Hampshire’s vaccination rates continue to lag the state’s, as the state continues to lag the nation.
As of Tuesday, DHHR was reporting that just 40.4% of Hampshire County residents age 12 or older are fully vaccinated; another 4.4% have received their 1st of 2 shots.
