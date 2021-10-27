I wish I could scrub from my mind the memory of seeing the killing line at a poultry plant (the severed heads going plop-plop-plop, endlessly, into a tank below) or simply entering a populated house to be assaulted by the stunning noise, smell, heat, unbelievable crowding and abject misery.
Let me make it clear that this is not being written by some city-dwelling, sushi-dipping vegan. As a kid one of my frequent Saturday duties was to chop the head off of Sunday’s chicken dinner.
I accepted early on — because I lived on a farm and had no choice — that one can love an animal, care for it, enjoy its company and then eat it. I have done so, over and over again.
I do not base my revulsion for the chicken industry on its mistreatment of chickens alone, but on what they are doing to destroy civilization.
And now they are doing it, big time, next door in Hardy County. On a single, 95-acre site near Oldfields they are building as many as 20 chicken houses, each 700 feet long by 60 feet wide, each holding 50,000 birds
. When fully operational, the project will disgorge about a million chickens every 8 weeks. To do so it will require 100,000 gallons of well water every day.
To get a million chickens to slaughter weight, about 2.6 million pounds of feed will have to be trucked into the site. And at the end of each cycle, about 2 million pounds of litter will require disposal.
A member of Hardy County’s planning commission and its Rural Development Authority, a real estate agent and developer put the deal together, applied for the necessary permits to the Planning Commission, on which he sits, and was granted approval in 8 days flat.
But it was 3 months later before the president of the County Commission, Harold Michael, found out about the deal — when he read in the local paper that construction had begun on one of the largest poultry factories in the state.
“I was,” he told the local paper, “beyond agitated.” But he soon found there was nothing he could do to halt, or even restrain, the project.
The operators of poultry factories (the industry calls them “farms,” which is an insult to everybody’s intelligence and to the English language) that I have known over the years are the closest things to slaves that I have encountered on this earth.
They told me that they “own” their buildings, typically 1 to 3 of them, which means only that they are so far in debt they have little prospect of getting out in their lifetimes. They are contractually locked in to a single company, which tells them how much they must pay for the starter chicks, how much they must pay for the feed (which of course is sold to them by the aforementioned company) and how much they will get for the finished birds, which they may sell only to — that’s right — the company.
They can’t quit the company, but if the company runs into heavy weather it can and will drop them like a bad habit. Medieval vassals had more freedom than a modern chicken “farmer.”
Virtually every aspect of the work involved is nasty. Almost every day there are buckets of dead birds to be gathered up and incinerated.
Feeding and watering are automated, but at the end of the cycle every chicken must be caught by hand, stuffed in a crate and loaded aboard an 18-wheeler truck.
A friend of mine who had to do that for a while said, when asked what his profession was, that he “apprehended broilers” for a living. It was the worst job he ever had.
One man I know has been trying for 20 years to get out of the chicken business. But he’s too far underwater. He can’t. You think having to get a vaccination is a loss of freedom? Try chicken “farming.”
But the industry’s malignance is not limited to its practitioners — far from it. A single house can generate enough ammonia and dust to affect the air quality — and thus the health — of entire neighborhoods.
Extraction of ground water from underground aquifers, for which this mega-project got no special permit and is required to impose no limits, can exhaust wells in a wide area.
Disposal of mountains of litter, often spread to excess to fertilize the fields of industrial farms, generate runoff that pollutes streams, lakes and rivers.
The factories are ideal petri dishes for the nurturing of avian flu, another pandemic that is currently raging in the poultry houses of 50 countries and is constantly spinning off variants that infect, and spread among humans. It is widely expected to be the next Covid.
So by all means, rural counties in West Virginia and elsewhere, keep on rejecting all attempts to zone or otherwise regulate land use in your county, or to restrain in any way this growing cancer on the failing earth, because, you know, freedom.
