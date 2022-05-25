Hampshire County healthcare just got a few new – yet familiar – faces.
Two weekends ago, 4 Hampshire natives graduated from the WVU School of Nursing in Morgantown, and most, if not all of them, plan to stay and work locally.
Tori Veach, Holly Kaiser, Justin Combs and Kasey Mowery donned their blue and gold this month, celebrating the end of their nurse practitioner journey at WVU together.
Kaiser and Veach have been best friends since 6th grade, Veach said.
“We graduated high school, undergraduate nursing school and graduate school together,” Veach said, adding that Mowery is also a close family friend.
That’s not all: Combs’ stepdad and Veach’s dad have worked together for years as well, and Mowery was Kaiser and Veach’s school nurse in high school.
Small world.
“I think it’s amazing that 4 Hampshire graduates ended up finishing college together,” Combs said, and Veach echoed his sentiment, calling it “special” to be able to graduate with that group.
Once the 4 pass their boards, most of them plan to work in the area. Mowery, for example, will be working as a family NP at Trinity Family Healthcare. Veach said she accepted a position at E.A. Hawse as a pediatric NP.
“Bringing pediatric care to Hampshire County is something I’ve been passionate about since the beginning of nursing school,” Veach said. “I want to ensure children in my hometown have the same access to care that children in more urban areas have.”
Kaiser said she’s “super excited” to move on to her next chapter, and she’s searching for jobs now.
“My main plan is to pass the boards (on the) 1st try,” she said. She sits for them next month.
While healthcare workers today face a set of both unique and ever-changing challenges, Mowery said she’s anticipating mental health to be a top challenge for the industry.
“I would say as a provider, what I anticipate to be one of my bigger challenges is increasing awareness and treating mental health,” she said. “There has always been a great need for that, but after experiencing a pandemic with increased isolation for people, we are learning that mental health is becoming a primary concern.”
