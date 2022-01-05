In a county where more than 12,000 of the 22,140 people eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine have not started the process, Hampshire County is averaging not even 30 vaccinations a day.
That includes 1st doses (10 daily), 2nd doses (5) and boosters (13).
Vaccines are available for free at a drive-up clinic in the parking lot of Hampshire Memorial Hospital between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The low vaccination numbers are just part of the picture of Hampshire County’s battle with the pandemic that the state’s DHHR releases daily.
Hampshire remains one of the least-vaccinated counties in the state, ahead of only Morgan and Gilmer in vaccination rates.
As cases climb and vaccinations lag, hospitals around the area last week were begging the public to be cautious celebrating the new year because Covid cases stretch them to their capacity.
“Our caregivers have given their all for nearly 2 years to save lives and fight Covid-19 in our community,” Valley Health President Mark Nantz said last Thursday. “They have shown remarkable resiliency, but like all of us, they’re growing tired. We are asking the community to renew their vigilance, pull together and help stop the spread of this virus.”
Valley Health said its hospitals, including Hampshire Memorial Hospital, was treating 141 patients Monday; 3 were at HMH. About 85% of them were unvaccinated. Hospitals across the system are at level red for visitors — only pre-approved care partners are allowed to be with hospitalized patients.
Administrators at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland and Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser were making the same pitch as Valley Health.
Potomac Valley had 4 Covid patients and 2 available beds Wednesday. UPMC said it was treating 90 patients at Cumberland and 3 nearby hospitals.
The county remains at the top of a scale nobody wants to lead, keeping its red status on the state’s 5-color tracking map. It has only been out of the red for a single 4-day stretch in the past 4 months.
Positive rates here — the percentage of new tests that are positive — are above 10% and infection rates are over 80 per 100,000 population.
Disturbingly, a dozen kids under the age of 12 tested positive for the virus last week. And more than a quarter of all cases over those 7 days — 43 of 160 — are in people 25 and younger.
Nine Hampshire County residents are hospitalized with the disease.
The health department reported 1 more death from Covid this week, a 61-year-old man from Romney who was hospitalized at the time of his passing.
He is the 61st Covid-19 fatality in the county since April 2020. o
