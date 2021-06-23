CAPON BRIDGE — He called Bingo at the fire hall.
She made a legendary caramel cake and “her Texas Sheet Cake is a standard at every town event,” a neighbor’s daughter said.
He co-owned an excavating company.
She was a kindergarten aide for decades and a co-founder of the public library.
They sang in the Methodist church choir.
On Saturday, their voices were stilled and this community was thrown into a state of shock when Bob and Genny Lovett died in a fire that consumed their home on the Northwestern Pike.
He was 81 and she was 80.
“It sounds so ordinary when you say it like that,” church member Paul E. Davis posted on the Capon Bridge United Methodist Charge’s Facebook page. “But it is almost unbearable to think of.”
Mayor Laura Turner ordered the flag in front of Capon Bridge Town Hall be flown at half-staff.
Details of the fire are scant. Capon Bridge Fire Chief Robbie Roach deferred to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, which is investigating the blaze.
A 911 call came in between noon and 1. Fire crews from Capon Bridge, Capon Springs, Augusta, Gore and Gainesboro, Va., responded, as did the Romney Rescue Squad.
The medical examiner pronounced them dead at the scene and the bodies were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Charleston for autopsy.
But, as Genny’s best friend, Barbara Sirbaugh says, “It doesn’t matter how it happened to me. It happened.”
One thing she and so many others are sure of:
“They went together,” Pastor Alanna McGuinn said, “and they were always inseparable.”
Inseparable and unstoppable.
Until the Covid-19 pandemic shut so many things down, funeral director Jerry Giffin said, Bob was at Greg’s Restaurant every Tuesday morning for breakfast with the Methodist Men’s group.
Steve Bailes told Pastor McGuinn the Lovetts were staples at every Rain Crow concert he and his friends played around the Capon Bridge area.
“He would look around the room and find her and Bob in his wheelchair in the back, out of everyone’s way,” McGuinn said Monday.
Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease some years ago.
“It’s just recently, in the last 3 to 4 years, that the Parkinson’s had been most debilitating,” Sirbaugh said. “That’s not something they wanted to talk about.”
Instead, McGuinn said, Genny would focus on everyone else.
“Genny was the type of person she’d say, ‘I’m fine. Don’t worry about me,’” McGuinn said.
Instead, she would write little notes to folks and share some of her baking.
“She did that for so many different people,” McGuinn said.
“She was an excellent cook,” Sirbaugh said, and Sirbaugh’s daughter, Susan Jaeger, added to the acclaim.
“Her cheese ball makes my sons scramble to hide it from each other,” Jaeger said.
When Genny’s legendary caramel cake came up for bid at the annual food pantry auction one December, Giffin’s bid topped $250 to win it.
“It is a very good cake,” Jaeger understated.
While Bob first worked for his dad and then went into business with Ricky Davy before working for the state Department of Transportation, Genny helped in a kindergarten classroom in Capon Bridge for years.
And she, Sirbaugh and Ricky Davy’s wife, Shirley, put their heads — and hearts — together to create the Capon Bridge Public Library in 1969.
“It was started for the children,” Genny said in 2013 when the trio was given the county’s highest honor, Knights of Olde Hampshire.
In the beginning, it wasn’t even a library. Sirbaugh, who taught at the West Virginia School for the Deaf, would bring home books from the library in Romney and put them on a shelf of a store in Capon Bridge for children to check out.
Together, the 3 women led the community to develop what has become one of the pillars of Capon Bridge today.
On Friday, this community will gather to celebrate their lives at a 3 p.m. service being held at Capon Bridge Middle School — probably the only facility in town large enough to handle the turnout.
