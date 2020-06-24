GREEN SPRING — A Hampshire High alumnus and a Cumberland man were both life-flighted to Morgantown for treatment after a traffic accident on Green Spring Valley Road last week.
Michael Clark, 30, and Frederick Lease, 35, of Cumberland were seriously injured in the wreck that was reported to 911 around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.
West Virginia State Police said Clark’s northbound white 2010 Toyota Sienna minivan collided with Lease’s blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup on the road between Springfield and Green Spring.
Healthnet out of Martinsburg and Maryland’s Trooper 5 out of Cumberland flew both men to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Investigating officer Cpl. D.A. Bowland did not identify a cause for the crash, which is still under investigation.
Clark is a 2009 HHS graduate who police identified as being from Moundsville in the Northern Panhandle.
Assisting the investigation are Officers Trevor Eckerson and Johnathan Hotchkiss of the Romney Police Department, Deputy and John Smith of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office. Members for the Springfield Valley Fire Company and Springfield Rescue Squad also responded along with ALS 101 and county ambulance 105. ❏
