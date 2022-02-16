1
CHARLESTON — A plan is up and running in West Virginia to pay $1,500 to many unemployed residents who return to work and remain on the job for 8 weeks.
Gov. Jim Justice said last week that residents can apply for the 1-time payment on the WorkForce West Virginia website.
The program is open to residents who receive benefits unemployment, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits and are hired for a job between Jan. 1 and Aug. 12. Others may be eligible if they complete a WorkForce West Virginia approved training program and obtain a credential.
To get the payment, residents must work at least 32 hours per week on average for 8 consecutive weeks.
Volunteers needed for spring cleanup
2
CHARLESTON — People who want to help clean up West Virginia can submit an application for the Make It Shine Spring Statewide Cleanup.
The state Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan sponsors the annual event.
The program provides cleanup materials, waste hauling and landfill fees to community groups that volunteer to clean up litter in state streams or on public lands. The event will be held April 2 through April 16, and applications are due March 11, the department said.
Participants are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing during the cleanups.
Last year, more than 4,800 volunteers removed over 754,000 pounds of litter and collected 1,850 tires from 737 acres of public lands and 46 miles of streams, the agency said.
The application is available online at https://apps.dep.wv.gov/ppod/make_it_shine.a5w.
Pre-designed homes manufacturer to build facility
3
CHARLESTON — A California manufacturer of pre-designed homes plans to build a $40 million facility in southern West Virginia, creating at least 150 jobs, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.
Omnis Building Technologies makes pre-engineered, concrete-insulated units for up to 1,600-square-foot homes that are shipped and assembled on site in only a few days. Justice said in a statement that the Santa Barbara, California, company will build a $40 million facility in Bluefield to manufacture housing materials.
Omnis President Jonathan Hodson said the Bluefield location was desirable for its access by rail and truck. The site is located off Interstate 77.
It’s the 4th economic development announcement by the state this year.
Last month, Justice announced that a North Carolina steelmaker will build a $2.7 billion mill in Mason County, a Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will produce buses in South Charleston, and that a public-private health care partnership will launch a products preparedness center in Morgantown. Those projects are expected to create up to 1,125 jobs.
Toyota expands
electric car parts production at 2
U.S. plants
4
BUFFALO — Toyota Motor Corp. announced Friday that it will further expand production of electric vehicle parts at plants in West Virginia and Tennessee in a $90 million investment.
The announcement comes 3 months after the Japanese automaker said it would invest $240 million to add a production line dedicated to hybrid powertrains at its facility in Buffalo, W. Va. The latest upgrade involves spending $73 million at the plant to annually assemble an estimated 120,000 rear motor stators, a key component in electric motors.
“Toyota is moving quickly toward an electrified future, and West Virginia will play a critical role in that journey,” David Rosier, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, said in a statement. “Our team embraces this challenge, and it’s clear Toyota has faith in our ability and trusts us to take the company to new heights.”
A year ago Toyota invested $210 million at the Buffalo plant and added 100 new jobs to expand capacity of its 4- and 6-cylinder engine lines. The plant employs about 2,000 workers.
Toyota also said Friday that it will spend $17 million to increase the production capacity for hybrid transaxle cases and housings at its nearly 400-worker facility in Jackson, Tenn.
The automaker said it is committed to offering electric vehicles across its lineup of Toyota and Lexus vehicles by 2025.
In October, Toyota said it planned to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for hybrid and fully electric vehicles.
Measure to tackle
jail maintenance
advances in House
5
CHARLESTON — Legislation to begin to tackle $95 million in overdue maintenance at regional jail facilities and keep a lid on the cost of housing inmates in them is advancing in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
According to news sources, 2 measures passed the House Jails and Prisons Committee on Friday, 1 to preserve the per diem cost of housing inmates in the state’s 10 regional jails and another to redirect money for maintenance from a fund originally used to build the facilities.
Committee Chairman David Kelly, R-Tyler, said a recent tour of 2 jails in the state convinced him of the need for additional maintenance.
“We are going to have to find a long-term solution to a generational problem we now have,” he said.
The legislation would redirect about $4 million in bond money once used to build the jails and make it available to state corrections officials for maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.