The Delta variant of Covid-19 has shown up in Hampshire County.
The Health Department here was notified Monday that the variant, known as B.1.617.2, was detected through routine screening.
The Delta variant spreads faster than the original Covid-19 strain that has plagued the nation for the last 15 months.
The news of the variant arriving here coincides with a slight uptick in cases in Hampshire County. The Health Department reported 7 new cases over the last week, with 5 still active although nobody is hospitalized.
Over the course of the pandemic, 1,961 Hampshire residents have tested positive for Covid-19 and 37 have died from the virus.
County health officials on Monday reminded that the Delta variant is not more severe than the original strain, but it appears to spread 50% faster.
Masks and social distancing provide some protection, but vaccinations are the best defense against contracting the disease.
In that regard, Hampshire is stuck in low gear. About 35% of residents age 12 or older have received a full dose of vaccine. Only a few percentage points more, 39%, have at least 1 dose.
“We are early in our efforts to understand variants and are sharing what we know currently,” the Health Department’s release on the Delta variant said. “What we know is based on the evidence we have now and may change as new data emerges.”
Hampshire County’s positivity rate — the number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population dropped to below 2 this week.
The state’s website that tracks the disease had the county green on its 5-color tracking map. Hampshire’s infection rate — the percentage of new cases reported over a 7-day rolling average — was 1.3%.
