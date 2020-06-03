Whither recycling?
Editor:
Whither recycling in Hampshire County? Nowhere, it seems.
Still stuck with newspaper/cardboard/magazines/catalogs/mixed paper, with restrictions put on the volunteer program for collection of steel and aluminum cans. The County Commission complains of the cost of administering the recycling project, yet the can collection was manned by volunteers at no cost to the commission, except perhaps some inconvenience if there was an occasional delay because of obstruction of traffic at the site.
And speaking of cost, why is there even resistance to paying for a recycling program? Do not entities such as county commissions and town councils exist for the common good, to provide services that are difficult for private citizens to provide, such as building roads and schools, establishing police and fire departments, sewage and water systems, sidewalks and street lights, libraries, courts, and jails? Trash collection and recycling? Why does recycling get the short end of the stick?
Through the years there have been many attempts by private citizens to expand recycling in the county. As of 18 years ago United Disposal, the trash collector at the time, recycled only newspapers, and only because they were required by the state to recycle something. Carroll Omps (since deceased), and Dr Lowell Hott, veterinarian, had had their early attempts to establish modest recycling sites stymied because United Disposal claimed their efforts were an infringement on its business. The Hampshire Citizens for Recycling Committee, which included Valerie Fasching, Gale LaBeau, and about 15 others, in 2005 persuaded United Disposal to add cardboard to the collection, and eventually magazines and catalogs. Schools were doing their part, and kudos to Rob Wolford, Gayle Allen, and Denise Hott for their part in this effort. In 2016, the Hampshire Recycling Cooperative (HRC), led by Robin Mills and Dorothy Kengla, circulated a petition to get recycling referendum on the ballot, where citizens overwhelmingly voted for recycling, forcing the hands of the county commission. The following year the present site, on Dolan Drive, was opened for recycling, still, just the paper goods. The public was assured that the site was designed to expand to include other items in the future. The HRC eventually got permission to collect steel and aluminum cans, on a volunteer basis, and have faithfully manned the site since then. But now the commission wants to restrict this collection because it sometimes slows traffic through the site. Two steps backward for every one step forward?
J.M. “Windy” Cutler,
Three Churches
Revising IEPs
Editor:
If parents/guardians have a child in Hampshire County Schools with an IEP, it is important to understand how IEPs should be developed/revised. The most important part of the IEP development/revision process is for IEP team members to have recent comprehensive and objective data/results to review from the child’s research-based evaluation/assessment that was conducted. The evaluation/assessment can be requested in writing by contacting the IEP chairperson, which is usually the school’s principal, at any time, including the summer, by any member of your child’s IEP team, which includes you, the parents/guardians. The results from the evaluation/assessment are objective; therefore, they should be used in developing the present levels, goals, accommodations and/or modifications, Special Education services, Special Education related services, and State testing accommodations in the IEP. For example, if the results indicate that your child scored below grade level on reading fluency, reading comprehension, spelling, vocabulary, math facts, math calculations, etc., a separate goal should be developed for each of these areas to assist in allowing your child to close the educational gap as they make progress towards achieving the goals.
Should you need more information regarding what objective research-based evaluations/assessments are available, please visit the www.wrightslaw.com website. This website also has books that you can purchase. My wife has found their books to be extremely helpful in learning about the Special Education process. The books that she has purchased are “All About IEPs”, “All About Tests & Assessments, 2nd Edition”, “From Emotions to Advocacy, 2nd Edition,” Special Education Law, 2nd Edition.”
Chuck Sine, Capon Bridge
Ruritan gratitude
Editor:
The Romney Ruritan Club would like to thank the community for your outstanding response to our Chicken Dinner Sale on Saturday, May 30 at The Bottling Works! We sold out in two hours and ten minutes and had to turn folks away. Our promise is to have more of Eugene Tasker’s famous chicken next time. Your support allows us to support our community. Many thanks to The Loy Foundation for permitting this event to happen.
Nachama Miller, Romney
The flame of liberty
Editor:
On this Memorial Day I think about the blood that has been shed to preserve our great American experiment. We, as one nation, under God, are a beacon on the hill. There is no other nation in the world where people will risk life and limb to seek a new beginning. We are free from a dictatorial, tyrannical government that kills their own people. I reject the democrats, socialist, progressive communist direction they envision for United States of America. We are not a democracy. We are a Constitutional Republic. If we the people can keep it.
George Fontaine, Delray
In the stone age.
Editor:
On May 26th, 2020 our illustrious Hampshire County Commissioners decided to restrict the access of the Hampshire Recycling Cooperative from using the recycling center in Augusta. If you are not aware, this group of volunteers maintains a station at the recycling center to collect aluminum and steel cans which are transported to a recycling center in Winchester. This project was initiated almost three years ago, and has been quite successful, costing the county zero dollars and keeping thousands of pounds of materials from being sent to a landfill.
At the recent meeting our county commissioners, under the leadership of Bob Hott, took a major step backward by limiting access to the center under the guise that it created a traffic problem. Seriously?
The last grant from the state that Hampshire County received to expand recycling had to be returned because they failed to spend it. They solved that problem by not bothering to apply for this year’s grant, which if used properly could help our county move into the 21st century.
Facts to consider: We humans produce on average over 4 pounds of trash a day.
• The largest landfill in the world is in the United States.
• There are over 2000 landfills in the US, which averages to 40 per state.
• We throw away over 10 billion dollars’ worth of recyclable materials a year.
• Hampshire County residents voted for a comprehensive recycling program in November 2014, and very little has been done other than the collection of cardboard and paper.
• We throw away 2.5 million plastic bottles an hour!
• In only three months, enough aluminum cans are thrown out in the United States to rebuild all of our commercial air fleets.
• Glass is totally recyclable.
• The majority of the 4 million tons of junk mail that Americans receive annually ends up in landfills.
Just in case you think the actions of defiling the earth are acceptable by God, I found this scripture in the King James Bible:
Numbers 36:34 You shall not defile the land in which you live, in the midst of which I dwell, for I the Lord dwell in the midst of the people of Israel”.
Charlie Streisel, Augusta
Congratulations
Editor:
You are the first class ever to graduate by completing your senior year with the collaboration of teachers and parents. This has been a life experience that you will never forget. You have sacrificed so many activities such as spring sports, the prom, and a graduation ceremony. You have proven that you are capable and willing to face and conquer obstacles to achieve your goals.
Graduation is your first venture into adulthood with dreams of college and careers foremost in your mind. Set your goals high and work hard to achieve them. Choose a career that will make you happy and give you a sense of accomplishment. Hold onto school memories and friendships you’ve made and never forget the values of kindness and respect that your parents taught you. Don’t forget to respect yourself. If you don’t, neither will others. Stay true to yourself and these values will serve you well in the future.
Education never stops, it continues into the world around you. As you enter college or the workforce you will face situations that require you to make decisions which will impact the rest of your life.
Choose wisely and seek advice from your parents or adults you respect. Will you make mistakes? Of course you witt, we all do. If you learn from them they’re simply life lessons, not the end of the world.
Be a good citizen. Exercise your Constitutional right to vote. Follow the laws of the land and respect the rights of others. At 18, you are eligible to select the leaders of our country. Study the issues and cast your votes to benefit the majority, not the individual. No matter which party or who you choose, vote your conscience. The right to choose our representatives, from the School Board to the White House, is one we never want to lose.
Thank your parents and teachers who have worked with the unknown issues of distance learning in order to make your graduation possible. Congratulations and best wishes in whatever you choose to do in the future, whether it’s college, the workforce, or the military. Be proud of your accomplishments.
You earned them. Sit back, take a big breath and shout, “look out world, here I come.” It’s time to make your dreams come true. God bless the Class of 2020.
Jean Shoemaker, Augusta
