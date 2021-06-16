CAPON BRIDGE — For the most part, water quality in the Cacapon River looked good in April and May, according to test results in a press release issued last week by the Friends of the Cacapon.
The group is conducting monthly tests of water quality at 6 sites along the Cacapon, with samples analyzed by the state-certified laboratory at the Cacapon Institute.
However, 2 sites registered high fecal coliform counts in May — at the Capon Bridge sewer plant and at the next site downstream, the Route 127 bridge. Retesting was requested by the town of Capon Bridge and testing 2 weeks later showed both sites back within the normal range.
“Any other day it would have been a regular reading,” Capon Bridge Mayor Laura Turner told the Review last week. They had been doing maintenance, cleaning the plant, she said and starting up the plant again can cause issues.
She met with the Friends of the Cacapon after being notified of the test results, to explain the problem and ask that another test be run at the town’s expense.
Some level of fecal coliform bacteria is to be expected, since the fecal bacteria in rivers come from animal as well as human waste. The federal Environmental Protection Agency sets different standards for water that just makes bodily contact, less stringent than standards for drinking water.
Though no level is considered safe in drinking water, the EPA considers fecal contamination levels below 200 cfu [colony forming units] per 100 milliliters safe for bodily contact, while levels above 400 cfu are considered unsafe.
May test results for fecal coliform totalled 666 cfu for the discharge from the Capon Bridge sewer plant, and 766 cfu for a sample from an access site at the Route 127 bridge. In April none of the samples had registered higher than 85 cfu,
Both sites were retested on May 24, with results of 90 cfu for Capon Bridge and 73 cfu for the Route 127 bridge — well within the acceptable range.
Capon Bridge is currently served by an aging package plant installed in 1988. The plant began receiving violation notices in 2016, and state Department of Environmental Protection inspections have found fecal contamination in the discharge into the Cacapon as high as 75 times the acceptable level.
A lawsuit brought by the DEP in 2018 resulted in a settlement requiring the town to complete repairs and upgrades.
After town water and sewer operator Donnie Strickler resigned in the fall of 2017, the town contracted out sewer management to Clarksburg’s EarthTec Environmental Services. Adjustments made by EarthTec have helped bring the plant into compliance with the DEP.
Water and sewer department staffing continues to be a problem for the town, with Town Council member Chis Turner currently in charge of the plant while working on certification. Steve Bowers, initially hired in September 2019, took over after the sudden death of Travis Garcia in March 2020, but resigned earlier this year.
Plans to replace the old package plant have been underway since 2018, though it has taken several years to complete the necessary funding, secure permits and obtain the necessary rights of way.
Construction of a new sewer plant should start in August, Mayor Turner told the Review last week. The town must wait until July 1 to close on the loans and funding for a project that includes replacing the old plant.
In the meantime, she said, they are doing what they can to keep things working properly.
The Friends of the Cacapon will be continuing their tests of water quality — at all 3 sewer plants on the river (Wardensville, Capon Bridge, and Great Cacapon) and at 3 other points along the way — Capon Lake, the Route 127 bridge and Rock Ford Road in Great Cacapon.
“We’re in it for the long haul,” Tim Reese told the Review last week. He noted that though testing at 14 different sites along the river was part of the original plan, the number of sites was cut to 6 due to the expense.
The testing is done by 8 trained volunteers organized in 3 teams — Wardensville, Capon Bridge and Great Cacapon.
“Given more funds and a few more volunteers, we might enlarge this program in 2022,” Reese added.
